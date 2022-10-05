OverIT appoints Aurora Grieco as Chief Legal Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OverIT, leading Field Service Management software provider, today announced the appointment of Aurora Grieco as its new Chief Legal Officer. Grieco will report to OverIT's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Bergamo.

With a background of legal studies and a Master in Intellectual Property Law, Grieco has rich advisory expertise and employment experience on legal functions relating to innovation, technology, software, privacy and compliance.

Prior to joining OverIT, Grieco worked in the IP, TMT, and Privacy department at Chiomenti, one of the most prestigious law firms in Italy, supporting M&A transactions, litigations, and contractual matters. Then she held a Corporate Legal Manager role at Cerved Group S.p.A., with responsibilities for legal feasibility, negotiations with strategic clients and privacy compliance.

During her tenure at previous companies, Grieco has built a strong experience with complex and fast-growing organizations.

In her role at OverIT, Aurora Grieco will oversee the Legal and Corporate Social Responsibility departments, and will provide leadership to the teams, handling corporate and contractual issues, quality certifications, and compliance.

"Aurora joins OverIT in a pivotal moment in the company's history. With her expertise, she will serve as a strategic business partner helping us accelerate our international growth and evolution, ensuring the highest level of quality and compliance. Moreover, CSR and quality are not only paramount topics from an ethical point of view, but also play a crucial role in the FSM industry considering the impact our solution has on customers." Paolo Bergamo, CEO and Chairman

Aurora Grieco, Chief Legal Officer shared, "I am honored to be joining OverIT. I look forward to leveraging my experience and supporting the company's vision of becoming a global leader FSM SaaS company, according to sustainability and reliability principles."

OverIT, backed by Bain Capital and NB Renaissance, is a multinational company with more than 20 years of international and cross-industry experience in Field Service Management software. The company is recognized by premier global advisory and consulting organizations as a leading FSM and AR industries vendor, according to its product offering and deep industry expertise. OverIT has over 300 customers in 30+ countries.

