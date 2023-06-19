Overall Equipment Effectiveness Software Market worth $122.4 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global overall equipment effectiveness software market size is estimated to be USD 67.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 122.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growing utilization of ERP software for conducting various functions across industries, increasing initiatives for driving the adoption of industrial automation solutions, growing requirement for improved efficiency and ensuring optimum usage of resources, the requirement for connected supply chain and bulk production to cater to the increasing global population, and growing adoption of AI and IoT across manufacturing industries across the globe, are responsible for the growth of the overall equipment effectiveness software market.

Additionally, the speedy growth in wireless sensor networks, increase in internet penetration and demand for connected technologies, as well as rise in the integration of MES with ERP and PLM solutions, are also expected to spur the growth of the market in the coming years.

The software registered a larger market share in 2022.

The role of software in OEE software is essential for capturing and analyzing real-time data from equipment, identifying bottlenecks, and enabling data-driven decision-making for process optimization. The growth of software in the overall equipment effectiveness software industry is driven by increasing demand for real-time monitoring, advancements in technology such as cloud computing and IoT integration, and the adoption of automation and Industry 4.0 practices. These factors have contributed to expanding software based OEE solutions, empowering businesses to improve operational efficiency and maximize equipment effectiveness.

The cloud segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The cloud-based deployment offers unparalleled scalability and flexibility, allowing businesses to easily adjust their OEE software resources based on demand. This flexibility enables organizations to scale their operations up or down without requiring extensive infrastructure investments. Besides, cloud-based solutions provide easy accessibility and remote connectivity, enabling real-time monitoring and data collection from anywhere at any time. This is particularly beneficial for multi-site or geographically dispersed organizations, as it allows centralized management and monitoring of equipment effectiveness across multiple locations. Additionally, cloud-based deployment eliminates the need for on-premises infrastructure and reduces maintenance efforts and costs. The cloud offers robust security measures and data backups, ensuring the protection and integrity of critical equipment performance data. The combination of scalability, accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced security makes cloud-based deployment the preferred choice for businesses seeking efficient, agile, and scalable OEE software solutions, driving its expected dominance in the OEE software market.

Predictive maintenance is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

Predictive maintenance is expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It enables businesses to proactively identify and address potential equipment failures before they occur, minimizing unplanned downtime and maximizing operational efficiency. OEE software plays a critical role in predictive maintenance by collecting and analyzing real-time data from equipment, identifying patterns and anomalies, and providing insights into equipment health and performance. This proactive approach helps businesses optimize maintenance schedules, improve resource allocation, and reduce maintenance costs.

The Aerospace & Defense industry holds the largest share of the market in 2022.

The aerospace & defense industry operates with highly complex and technologically advanced equipment, including aircraft, spacecraft, and defense systems. The efficient performance and reliability of this equipment are crucial for mission success and safety. OEE software provides comprehensive monitoring and analysis capabilities that enable organizations to optimize equipment effectiveness, reduce downtime, and improve operational efficiency. Besides, the industry operates under strict regulatory frameworks and quality standards. OEE software plays a vital role in ensuring compliance with these regulations by providing real-time data collection, performance metrics, and audit trails. This helps organizations track and demonstrate adherence to industry-specific requirements, enhancing their competitiveness and credibility. All these factors are responsible for the growth of the industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the most significant growth rate of the overall equipment effectiveness software market from 2023-2028.

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of OEE software in the Asia Pacific region is driven by industrial automation initiatives, manufacturing complexities, quality and compliance requirements, and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0 principles. As businesses in the region strive to enhance their manufacturing capabilities, optimize operations, and stay competitive, OEE software becomes a critical tool for achieving these goals. Many countries in the region have launched industrial transformation initiatives to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness. These initiatives aim to modernize manufacturing processes, integrate digital technologies, and improve overall efficiency. OEE software is a critical enabler in these transformations, offering the tools and functionalities needed to monitor equipment performance, identify bottlenecks, and drive continuous improvement.

Major companies operating in this overall equipment effectiveness software companies include Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric, Co. (US), and Rockwell Automation (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the overall equipment effectiveness software market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

