Over Half of Resveratrol Sales Concentrates in Dietary Supplement Industry: Future Market Insights

Rising focus on products containing antioxidants and natural plant based extracts is improving the demand of resveratrol as dietary supplements.

DUBAI, U.A.E., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights' report on global resveratrol market forecasts a positive outlook through 2021. The market is poised to expand at over 8.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Rising demand for natural ingredient from diverse end-use industries is primarily underpinning growth. Furthermore, FMI estimates resveratrol sales to surpass a value of US$ 102 Mn through 2021.

According to FMI, increasing application of natural products across various industries such as skin-care, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements will boost the demand for resveratrol natural extract products. Also, application of resveratrol in dietary supplement industry due to major health benefits is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, demand of natural resveratrol extracted from seeds of blueberry, grape and peanuts is expected to have positive impact on the market.

"Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rising use of resveratrol dietary supplements in nutraceutical processing to prevent occurrence of chronic ailments\will drive the market," remarks the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 250 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2744

Key Takeaways

In terms of product, extract-plant based to be the most lucrative segment through 2021

Increasing application in dietary supplements to aid the resveratrol market sales

Germany to account for the maximum share leading the European resveratrol market

to account for the maximum share leading the European resveratrol market Rising demand for resveratrol in dietary supplements within India to accelerate the market demand

to accelerate the market demand United States is expected to witness a high demand for dietary supplements in the country

is expected to witness a high demand for dietary supplements in the country China is expected to witness a spike in resveratrol sales through 2031

is expected to witness a spike in resveratrol sales through 2031 Surging demand within skin care industry to drive resveratrol sales in Mexico

Prominent Drivers

Surging demand from cosmetic industry due to increased awareness of skincare among population to boost the market demand

Increasing application of resveratrol as dietary supplements is expected to drive the market growth

Key Restraints

Side-effects associated with the dietary supplements such as gastrointestinal upset, nausea and others to hamper the demand of resveratrol market

Discover more about the resveratrol market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/resveratrol-market

Competitive Landscape

Future Market Insights has listed some of the prominent market players for the global resveratrol market which includes DSM Nutritionals, Evolva, Endurance Product Company, Great Forest Biomedical, Laurus Labs Limited, JF-Natural, MAYPRO Industries, Sabinsa Corporation, Resvitate LLC, and Shanghai Natural Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd among others. According to the study, key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition to expand their regional footprints and gain competitive edge in the industry.

For instance, on 1st October 2020, Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics announced the flagship of JOTROL resveratrol delivery system for its resveratrol formulation.

Also, in September 2020, ResveratrolCR Inc., announced its latest product release of its resveratrol based blends of antioxidant focused Oh Grape™ to support one's immune system against viral attacks by COVID-19 and others.

More Insights on FMI's Resveratrol Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the resveratrol Market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the resveratrol market based on product type (extract-plant based, fermentation-yeast based, and synthetic-chemical synthesis), form (solid and powder), isomer (trans-resveratrol, and CIS-resveratrol), end-user (skin care, hair care, make up, personal care, fragrance, tools, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others), across seven major regions.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2744

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain

Dietary Supplements Market: The dietary supplements market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a detailed overview of the new trends while incorporating the effect of the pandemic on demand-supply pattern, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Yeast Extract Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides insights driving yeast extract market demand in latest report. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the yeast extract market in general, the study monitor global yeast extract sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Freeze Dried Fruits Market: In a new study, ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers critical insights on key factors that influence the demand for freeze dried fruits. The report covers global demand for freeze dried fruits in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global freeze dried fruits market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/resveratrol-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/resveratrol-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights