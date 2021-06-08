Over 70% of Air Purifier Sales to Concentrate within Commercial Sector: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With deteriorating environmental conditions and rising toxicity levels in the atmosphere, demand for air purifiers across the globe is accelerating, finds Fact MR in a new study.

Expansion of public and private infrastructure, with massive construction projects being undertaken, there's a surging demand of air purifiers in industrial as well as commercial sectors.

Environmental pollution concerns across India, China, U.K., and the U.S. is increasing. This has bolstered the adoption of air purifiers, accelerating the market growth. Growing concern about indoor and outdoor air quality across the U.S. and U.K is fueling the demand of air purifiers.

Furthermore, growing dependency on air conditioners within residential as well as industrial sectors have increased the emission of particulate matter. Considering this, demand for high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration air purifiers is witnessing a strong growth within those sectors.

As per the Fact.MR's study, HEPA filtration air purifiers is anticipated to account for over 40% total market share, exhibiting an impressive growth of around 9% CAGR through 2031.

Increasing air pollution across the globe have led to the rising cases of asthma and lung diseases, thereby improving the adoption of air purifiers. Fact.MR estimates, the global air purifier market is poised to expand at 10% CAGR, surpassing US$ 20 billion by 2031.

"Stringent regulation implemented by governments are propelling the demand of air purifiers, especially across South Asia & Oceania. Driven by this, key players have increased their research & development activities for introducing lightweight and advanced air purification technology," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

By technology, high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration air purifiers is anticipated to exhibit stellar growth of 9% CAGR through 2031

While industrial sector will witness a strong growth of 10% CAGR, usage of air purifiers in commercial sector will account for 70% of total sales

Activated carbon filters segment accounts for over 1/4 th of the total market value attributing to its sustainability and efficiency in purifying functions

of the total market value attributing to its sustainability and efficiency in purifying functions Rapidly degrading environmental condition across U.S. is spurring the demand of air purifiers, exceeding US$ 4 billion mark through 2021

mark through 2021 Rising toxicity levels leading to asthma & lung diseases across U.K. have furthered the adoption of air purifiers, registering an impressive growth during forecast period

China and India are anticipated to lead the East & South Asia's air purifier market throughout the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are focusing on expansion of their product portfolios through product launches and innovation in their product lines. Strategic mergers, collaborations and partnerships are some of the other strategies adopted by key players for future expansion prospects. Forging alliance with regional as well as global players seem to be one of the core strategy to expand their global footprint.

On June 3rd 2021, Instant Pot, known for its popular electric kitchen appliances product line, announced the launch of its own line of air purifiers. Currently, the line includes the Instant Large Air Purifier and the Instant Small Air Purifier along with replacement filters.

In September 2020, Molekule, a U.S-based science and technology company, announced the launch of its India operations by introducing its air purifiers on Amazon. The new launch of air purifier comprises of scientifically advanced air purifiers using photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology. The air purifier manufactured by PECO technology is capable of destroying a wider range of airborne pollutants as compared to traditional air purifiers.

Another key player, Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., in February 2021, declared that its newest technology air purifier, Model 5 (X5) patented air purification based on Kronos CORE Technology, is capable of destroying a 99.02% kill rate of live air-borne SARS-CoV-2 virus in just 30 seconds, within a six cubic feet test chamber. The company has applied for the clearance of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the technology will be used for all of its models of air purifiers.

Prominent air purifier manufacturers listed in Fact.MR's report are listed below:

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Hitech ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Sharp Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Air Purifier market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, offers an exhaustive analysis on the global air purifier market. The study divulges essential insights on the major trends and opportunities of global air purifier market. To gain a better perspective on the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of:

Mounting Type

Fixed Air Purifiers

Portable Air Purifiers

Product Type

Upper Air Purifiers

In-duct Air Purifiers

Self-conducted/Standalone Air Purifiers

Technology

HEPA Filtration Air Purifiers

Activated Carbon Filter Air Purifiers

Ionic Filter Air Purifiers

Ultraviolet (UV) Technology Air Purifiers

Other Air Purifiers

End User

Air Purifiers for Residential Use

Air Purifiers for Commercial Use

Air Purifiers for Industrial Use

Distribution Channel

Online Air Purifier Sales

Company-owned Websites



e-Commerce Websites

Offline Air Purifier Sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Others

Region

North America (U.S., Canada and Rest of North America )

(U.S., and Rest of ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , and Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa , and Rest of MEA)

& (GCC, , and Rest of MEA) South America ( Brazil & Rest of South America )

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future outlook for the global air purifier market?

Which region is the most lucrative for the global air purifier market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of air purifier market players?

What are the major growth drivers that are expected to prevail the market during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges faced by air purifier manufacturers?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on air purifier market?

