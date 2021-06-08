Over 61% of Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Sales Reliant on Surging Demand for Child-Resistance Packaging: Future Market Insights Study

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights, the global pharmaceutical caps and closure market is slated to increase, expanding at a CAGR of 5% in 2021.

The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.27 billion by 2021-end on the back of growing demand of safe and easy packaging solutions of pharmaceuticals. Growing demand of child-proof packaging due to the rising concern of accidental consumption will spur the growth.

Expansion of pharmaceutical sector across developed regions such as the U.S., U.K., and Germany is enabling the growth of market. Also, focus on effective packaging to lessen the spoilage of pharmaceutical drugs will improve the adoption of pharmaceutical caps and closures.

Sustainability concerns and easy availability have increased the demand of lightweight packaging, especially plastic pharmaceutical caps and closures. However, stringent regulations associated with use of plastics within pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries might impede the market growth.

Furthermore, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and other diseases have increased the demand for various medications. This in turn, is enabling the demand for effective packaging solutions in the pharmaceutical sector, widening the growth opportunities for the market players.

Advancement in technology and need for smart yet cost-effective packaging is anticipated to fuel the demand of pharmaceutical caps & closures during the forecast period. Smart packaging is needed for the safety and to maintain the quality of product without any accidental consumption of drugs by children.

Considering this, demand for tamper-resistant and child-resistant pharmaceutical caps and closures will bolster the market growth throughout the forecast period. As per the FMI's analysis, child resistance functionality segment is expected to register maximum growth in the pharmaceutical caps and closure market.

"Rising demand for smart and safe packaging solutions within the pharmaceutical sector is creating growth opportunities for market players throughout the forecast period," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market Study

In terms of functionality, child resistance closures is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative segment, accounting for over 61% market sales

Screw cap and closures are leading the product type segment and will account for more than 46% of market share through 2031

By material, plastic caps and closure account for maximum sales of over 64% during the forecast period

Anti-cancer drugs segment will exhibit faster growth, registering a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period

Small molecule drug modalities segment will witness a steady growth and will account for 60% of global market share

The U.S. will emerge as the most lucrative market of pharmaceutical caps and closures, accounting for over 89% of market share

Heavy presence of leading players and improvement in production capacities across U.K. will bolster the market growth

Germany will emerge as potential market, registering a growth of 6.7% throughout the forecast period

will emerge as potential market, registering a growth of 6.7% throughout the forecast period Increased healthcare and pharmaceutical expenditure in Japan will stimulate the sales of pharmaceutical caps and closure within the country

will stimulate the sales of pharmaceutical caps and closure within the country China will lead the pharmaceutical caps and closure market in East Asia , exhibiting a growth of 8% CAGR through 2021

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers are strengthening their market presence through strategic collaborations and acquisition of various other organizations. Increasing research & development activities carried out by the leading players will consolidate the growth in fragmented market, opines FMI's ma

In July 2019, Berry Global Group announced the acquisition of RPC Group for US$ 6.5 billion, making the company a leading global supplier of value-added protective solutions and one of the world's largest plastic packaging companies. Also, the company broadened its global footprint consisting of over 290 locations worldwide, including in North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America and Australia.

Some of the prominent market players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in pharmaceutical caps and closure market include:

Berry Global Inc.

Amcor Plc

Aptar, Inc.

Closure Systems International, Inc.

O.Berk Company, LLC

Bericap GmbH and Co KG

UNITED CAPS

CL Smith Company

Georg MENSHEN GmbH & Co. KG

WestRock Company

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Drug Plastics & Glass Co Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Parekhplast India Limited

Parshva Exim Limited

Others

More Insights on the Global Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market

In its latest report on global pharmaceutical caps and closure market, FMI provides deeper insights on the key trends of the market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product type

Screw Caps & Closure

Snap Caps & Closure

Push-Pull Caps & Closure

Stopper & Seals

Others

Functionality

Child Resistant

Tamper-evident

Material type

Plastic

Elastomer

Metal

Availability

Prescription (Rx) Pharmaceuticals

"Over-the-Counter (OTC) Pharmaceuticals"

Drug Modality

Small Molecule (Synthetic Drugs)

Biopharmaceuticals

Therapeutic Class

Anticancer Drugs

Anti-Infective Drugs

Anti-viral Drugs

Anti-bacterial Drugs

Anti-fungal Drugs

Others

Cardiovascular Drugs

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Analgesics Drugs

Anti-diabetics

Ophthalmic Drugs

Neurological Drugs

Others

End Users

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Academic & Research Institutes

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which is the most preferred type of pharmaceutical caps and closures?

Which application will bolster the growth of pharmaceutical caps and closures market?

Which are the key trend that will drive the pharmaceutical caps and closures market demand?

What are the challenges that will affect the growth of pharmaceutical caps and closures market?

Which region will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on pharmaceutical caps and closure market?

