Over 40 global ministers and 120 CEOs to address fast-tracking the global energy transition at ADIPEC 2023

ADIPEC 2023 will provide a platform for industry to demonstrate it can help fast-track the energy transition - building the energy system of the future , while rapidly decarbonising the energy system of today .

Policymakers, energy industry leaders, consumers, and technology pioneers will address the strategies and innovative ideas needed to accelerate the energy transition.

Ten strategic and technical conferences to platform diverse perspectives of more than 1,600 experts from energy, finance and technology.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 40 ministers and 120 leading energy industry executives from across the world, will come together in Abu Dhabi for ADIPEC 2023, where they will demonstrate progress, share strategies and spark innovative solutions needed to accelerate decarbonisation and the energy transition.

Hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2023 is the world's largest energy industry gathering, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 2-5 October under the theme of 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.'. It is expected to bring together more than 160,000 attendees from 160 countries, across the global energy industry, to collaborate to decarbonise today's energy system and partner to build the energy system of tomorrow.

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2023 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said: "By 2030, the world will be home to an additional half a billion people, demanding more energy every year. At the same time, the global challenge of climate change calls for urgent, game-changing solutions to eliminate emissions. Every government, industry, business and individual has a role to play in decarbonising quicker, and creating the future of energy, faster, while safeguarding energy security and ensuring nobody is left behind.

"Decarbonising, faster, together, is not just the theme of ADIPEC 2023, it is a rallying call to industry to work together to transform, decarbonise and future-proof our industry. We want to accelerate the innovation and tangible actions needed to enable a lower-carbon and higher-growth future for the world."

ADIPEC 2023 will host a series of ministerial panel discussions that will encompass the geopolitical, sustainability and economic issues around decarbonisation and the future of energy, including sessions on 'Navigating energy and geopolitics in the new world order'; 'Global partnerships: a critical agenda to solve the energy crisis' and 'The road to COP28: climate, sustainability and an equitable transition'.

Through its 10 strategic and technical conferences, ADIPEC will address how the energy industry can respond to critical industry challenges including eliminating methane emissions by 2030; phasing out carbon emissions to reach net zero by 2050; assuring energy security and clean energy investment flows in the global south; and scaling decarbonisation technology and clean energies to achieve carbon neutrality.

Government leaders confirmed to speak at ADIPEC 2023 include: H.E. Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries; H.E. Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, UAE; H.E. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt; H.E. Nakatani Shinichi, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; and H.E. Matt Jones, Minster of Jobs, Economy and Trade, Alberta Canada.

ADIPEC's ministerial dialogue will be complemented by diverse perspectives from more than 120 C-suite executives from across the energy value chain.

The lead CEO panel on day one of ADIPEC, titled 'Actions for a net-zero world: solving the current energy trilemma' will address the strategies and credible solutions needed to deliver net-zero pledges, including managing investor and consumer expectations, creating resilient workforces and ensuring financial investment to build new operating models. The session will feature Dai Houliang, Chairman, CNPC; Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell; Patrick Pouyanné; Chairman and CEO, TotalEnergies; Vicki Hollub, President and CEO, Occidental; and Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023, said: "For nearly 40 years, ADIPEC has been a key international gathering driving the global energy debate. In 2023, when the relationship between energy and climate is dominating government agendas, ADIPEC will again gather the world's leaders from government and industry to address the challenges and opportunities of the energy transition.

"With the participation of over 40 government ministers and 120 leading industry executives, ADIPEC 2023 will be where policymakers and the energy industry exchange the insights and find the solutions that will enable the world to decarbonise faster and create a new, sustainable energy system sooner."

This year, ADIPEC will include two new strategic conferences. In response to the growing role of hydrogen in global net zero plans, the ADIPEC Hydrogen Strategic Conference has been designed to discuss the role of hydrogen in global economies, the latest technological breakthroughs, near-term and long-term strategies, and the actions required to scale the hydrogen economies of the future. Meanwhile, the Decarbonisation Strategic Conference will feature strategic sessions with a focus on addressing the need for innovative policies, new investment, technological advancement, new energy sources, and decarbonisation of heavy industries.

Also new this year is the ADIPEC Energy Talks that will include a series of 18 high-profile, in-depth interviews with global industry CEOs, government leaders and industry experts including Ashraf Al Ghazzawi; EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development, Saudi Aramco; Dr Ernest J. Moniz, Chief Executive Officer and President, EFI Foundation; Dr. Roland Busch, CEO, Siemens AG; Mark Brownstein, SVP, Energy Transition, Environmental Defence Fund; and Lord John Browne, Chairman, BeyondNetZero.

ADIPEC will also feature over 350 curated sessions to address some of the world's most pressing climate and energy challenges. They will feature the unique perspectives and experiences of experts from around the world, helping to forge international collaborations while exploring the strategies and innovations critical to accelerating a cleaner, more secure global energy future.

More than 160,000 attendees from 160 countries are expected to attend ADIPEC 2023, and over 2,200 exhibiting companies – including 54 NOCS, IOCS, NECS, and IECS at 30 dedicated country pavilions – will convene in Abu Dhabi towards a common goal – to decarbonise quicker, future-proof sooner, and create the energy system of the future, faster.

