Over 3,000 local and global tech experts, academics and entrepreneurs joined inaugural AI Week hosted by Qatar Foundation's QSTP

"AI'S POTENTIAL TO TRANSFORM ENERGY SECTOR WILL DEPEND ON COLLABORATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST", SAYS SHELL VP OF DIGITAL INNOVATION, AT QSTP AI WEEK 2024

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Middle East has seen significant progress and investment in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications particularly in the energy industry and has the potential to lead in both developing and applying the transformative AI technology to the benefit of society, said Dan Jeavons, Vice President, Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell, speaking at Qatar Science & Technology Park's (QSTP) - part of Qatar Foundation (QF) - AI Week 2024.

Dan Jeavons, Vice President of Computational Science and Digital Innovation at Shell

"AI has the power to revolutionize industries, especially energy, by addressing pressing challenges like climate change. AI tech is being applied to renewable assets, whether in terms of optimizing the way we configure and design wind turbines, or understanding the weather forecast around solar parks.", said Jeavons.

Looking into other opportunities and trends for AI development in the Middle East, Dr Sanjay Chawla, Chief Scientist at Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), said, "There is a lot of talk about big data but surprisingly there is a dire shortage of big Arabic data to build a bigger AI model."

Arabic is spoken by over 500 million people and is the national language of 27 countries, "but the Arabic content on the web is only 0.5 percent," Dr Chawla pointed out. "What we really need, at a national and regional level, is collaboration to collect more Arabic data, he emphasized, adding that efforts in promoting Arabic through the fields of science and engineering will propel more innovation in AI in the region".

The subject of ethics in AI was also central to discussions during the week with experts calling for transparency and education as fundamental principles to embrace in an increasingly AI-centric world. "Foundational models have trained vast amounts of data from around the world. As we have bias in society, we have bias in these models, and it affects our future," underlined Bekir Ciftler, Head of Data Sharing & Artificial Intelligence Department at University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST). "We need more democratized, open-source technologies," he said, urging decisionmakers to establish academic and regulatory initiatives that drive responsible AI usage.

AI's pivotal role in powering Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and ushering in a new era of transportation in the region was another key discussion point at the event. Experts agreed that the region is an ideal testbed for autonomous technologies, particularly due to its advanced infrastructure and emphasis on sustainability, but much work is required to address issues around trust, privacy and safety before widespread adoption.

QSTP AI Week 2024 gathered more than 3,000 local and global experts, innovators, academics and researchers, students and tech enthusiasts. It was organized in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Shell, and Qatar Scientific Club. Al Jazeera Media Institute served as the event media partner. The week featured 54 speakers, 92 local and international exhibitors featuring cutting-edge technologies, 40 AI immersive workshops, a series of expert panel discussions, inspirational talks, and student competitions

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Jack Lau, President of QSTP, said, "QSTP is exceptionally proud of what we have achieved as a team. The amazing turnout at the event and the conversations we have had as a community are only the starting point. We are confident that these discussions will fuel future partnerships unlocking new possibilities for AI development in Qatar and beyond - especially with the participation of 13 regional and international tech startups, part of QSTP's Global Innovation Link program, who were introduced to Qatar's thriving tech ecosystem, opening opportunities for cross-border collaborations. We call on the community to take advantage of such gatherings to understand the impact of technology and how we can contribute and collectively shape a future of boundless possibilities."

Leading organizations including Google and Shell utilized the platform to engage the community and advance knowledge exchange. Google's DevFest 2024 was held during the event featuring hands-on demos, workshops, and code labs on the latest Google tech.

Ramesh Chander, Head of Developer Relations for Middle East North Africa, Turkey & Central Asia at Google, said: "Google has always been committed to empowering developers around the world. In the Middle and North Africa, we have witnessed remarkable growth in our developer community and I'm thrilled to be part of this journey. GDDs (Google Developer Days) are more than just meetups. They are vibrant communities that bring developers of all levels and connect them with experts, to enable them to stay up to date with the latest technologies."

Shell showcased a range of different technologies, offering visitors a chance to understand the role of robotics, 3-D printing, and virtual reality in enhancing safety and efficiency of operations at oil and gas facilities. They also engaged visitors through digital twin technology that presented a digital representation of an oil and gas facility.

Shell has a world-class research and development program based at Qatar Shell Research and Technology Centre (QSRTC) which has been an anchor tenant at QSTP since 2008. QSRTC is a member of Shell's wider R&D community, which includes technology centres in cities such as Amsterdam and Houston.

To learn more about QSTP, please visit: https://qstp.org.qa/ .

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is a Free Zone, accelerator and incubator for tech-product development in Qatar. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar that works to accelerate commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar's national diversification drive.

QSTP's focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. Members of QSTP's Free Zone include Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations and research institutions. They are collectively committed to investing in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, enhancing technology management skills and developing innovative new products.

QSTP supports QF's economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit the QSTP website at www.qstp.org.qa

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF's world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation's development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF's initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

To stay up to date on our social media activities, follow our accounts on: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575042/Dan_Jeavons_Shell.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2575043/QSTP_Logo.jpg