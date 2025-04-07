Over 250 million people worldwide unaware they have diabetes, according to new research from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

New estimates from the IDF Diabetes Atlas highlight the growing diabetes threat, with nearly one in nine adults now living with the condition.

BRUSSELS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, nearly one in nine adults (589 million) are now living with diabetes. Of these, an estimated 252 million are not yet aware they have the condition, placing them at higher risk of serious complications and early death. Many will be diagnosed when they already have one or more of the associated complications and have missed opportunities to prevent or delay their onset. These alarming findings are from the 11th edition of the International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas, released today at the start of the organisation's World Diabetes Congress in Bangkok, Thailand.

The latest IDF estimates show that:

589 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes globally, more than the population of the U.S., Canada , Mexico , and the Caribbean combined.

, , and the combined. The estimated number of adults with diabetes is projected to reach 853 million by 2050.

3 in 4 adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Diabetes is responsible for over 3.4 million deaths annually.

1 in 8 adults are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

1.8 million children and young adults under 20 are living with type 1 diabetes.

As the number of people living with diabetes continues to rise, the latest IDF Diabetes Atlas emphasises the urgent need for improved prevention, early detection and intervention to tackle the burden diabetes places on individuals, communities, health systems and economies. In 2024, global diabetes-related health expenditure surpassed one trillion US dollars for the first time, up from $966 billion in 2021.

First published in 2000, the IDF Diabetes Atlas offers insights into the impact of diabetes at national, regional, and global levels, based on the best available evidence. The 11th edition reflects new methodologies that incorporate trends in health expenditure, regional prevalence rates, and a focus on undiagnosed diabetes.

Commenting on the new edition, Professor Dianna Magliano, who co-Chairs the IDF Diabetes Atlas Committee along with Professor Edward Boyko, said: "The new data provides strong evidence that should spark action and promote initiatives to improve the lives of the many millions now living with diabetes and encourage more to detect diabetes in those at risk." Professor Boyko added: "Addressing the rising trend will require greater awareness, a focus on prevention and ongoing surveillance of diabetes prevalence to support accurate monitoring of the global diabetes impact."

Diabetes is associated with serious complications, such as cardiovascular diseases, kidney failure, nerve damage and loss of vision. The latest data shows that people living with type 2 diabetes, which accounts for over 90% of all diabetes, are at 84% higher risk of heart failure than people who do not have the condition.

The International Diabetes Federation warns that the alarming rise in the prevalence of diabetes demands immediate action. Governments should invest in preventive healthcare programmes, especially in regions where diabetes is often undiagnosed, to detect people at high risk early and help delay or avoid the onset of diabetes and its related complications.

Speaking at the launch, IDF President Professor Peter Schwarz said: "The findings underscore an urgent need for bolder national and global action to tackle diabetes. With over 4 in every 10 people with diabetes not yet diagnosed, governments must prioritise screening, early diagnosis, and education. Addressing the rising tide of diabetes will demand collaboration across multiple sectors and disciplines. Governments, the healthcare sector, education, technology and the private sectors all have a role to play. The consequences of ignoring or not paying sufficient attention to the diabetes challenge are too significant. Inaction in the face of this pandemic is not an option."

To explore the global, regional and national findings presented in the IDF Diabetes Atlas 11th Edition, visit https://diabetesatlas.org/.

About the International Diabetes Federation

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is an umbrella organisation of over 240 national diabetes associations in more than 160 countries and territories. Its mission is to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent diabetes in those at risk. www.idf.org.

About the IDF Diabetes Atlas

The IDF Diabetes Atlas is the authoritative resource on the global impact of diabetes. First published in 2000, it is produced by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in collaboration with a global committee of scientific experts. It contains statistics on diabetes prevalence, diabetes-related mortality and health expenditure at the global, regional and national levels. The 11th edition has been produced thanks to educational grants from Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and MSD. https://diabetesatlas.org/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657497/International_Diabetes_Federation_Logo.jpg