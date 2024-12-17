Over 100 Million Wi-Fi HaLow Devices To Arrive On The Market by 2029 as The Need for Scalable, Robust, Extended Range Wireless Connectivity Accelerates

ABI Research's latest whitepaper details how Wi-Fi HaLow's unique capabilities are already transforming IoT use cases

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, Wi-Fi HaLow technology, the sub-1 GHz extension of Wi-Fi, is poised to transform the Internet of Things (IoT) market, with its adoption expected to surge from several million Wi-Fi HaLow-enabled devices in 2024 to over 100 million by 2029. This dramatic growth is driven by its ability to address key connectivity challenges in various industries, including smart home automation, smart building management, connected agriculture, industrial IoT, and beyond.

2024 Logo

"Wi-Fi HaLow offers robust, long-range connectivity with low power consumption, making it an ideal solution for whole home, building, facility, or neighborhood level IoT applications requiring reliable, scalable wireless deployments. By operating in the sub-1 GHz spectrum, Wi-Fi HaLow provides enhanced signal penetration, enabling operation of beyond 1 Kilometer (km) in certain configurations, an up to 10X longer range compared to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, it can support thousands of devices from a single Access Point (AP), reducing deployment complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to other IoT technologies," explains Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director at ABI Research.

Several other additional benefits are driving the adoption of Wi-Fi HaLow. With support for multiple channel bandwidths, Wi-Fi HaLow can enable both large-scale sensor networks with more limited throughput requirements and indoor and outdoor video surveillance applications, which require significantly higher data rates of up to tens of Mbps. With low power consumption, devices can operate for months or years without frequent battery replacements, which is essential for smart homes and industrial applications. Additionally, leveraging unlicensed spectrum like conventional Wi-Fi reduces the total cost of ownership by avoiding additional subscription, network operation, or traffic charges, which can be cost-prohibitive in deploying thousands of client devices. By supporting IP natively, Wi-Fi HaLow can reduce any potential network architecture, setup, and device management challenges. Finally, Wi-Fi HaLow can help reduce the burden on congested Wi-Fi frequency bands, enhancing network performance.

"With the growing availability of Wi-Fi CERTIFIED HaLow chipsets and modules, numerous devices are now hitting the market, proving the technology's value," Zignani says. "Wi-Fi HaLow is gaining significant traction in sectors such as smart home automation, industrial monitoring, and video applications, with its enormous potential now starting to be realized in other verticals such as smart retail, smart building, smart cities, and connected agriculture. The global ecosystem for Wi-Fi HaLow is expanding rapidly, bolstered by ongoing chipset innovations from leading vendors, including Morse Micro, and strategic partnerships in key verticals like agriculture, healthcare, and logistics."

"As awareness grows, Wi-Fi HaLow will accelerate its integration into consumer and enterprise solutions, becoming a leading choice for next-gen IoT networks due to its seamless compatibility with existing Wi-Fi infrastructure. Therefore, different parts of the IoT ecosystem should look toward Wi-Fi HaLow to enable new use cases, help create valuable new services and experiences, and accelerate the digital transformation of their enterprises," Zignani concludes.

These findings are from ABI Research's whitepaper, How Wi-Fi HaLow is Poised to Transform the IoT Market. This whitepaper is part of the company's Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity research service, which includes research, data, and analyst insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg