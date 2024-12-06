Over 10,000 People Attended the 2024 AWDPI Conference to Jointly Advance Asian Women's Empowerment and Leadership

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 23 to 24, 2024, the "The Conference of Asian Women Development International 2024" hosted by Asian Women Development Plan International (AWDPI), was successfully held. This year's conference focused on two themes: "Orange the World — Building a Future Without Violence" and "A New Era in Shaping Female Identity". It facilitated in-depth dialogues with government departments, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, experts and opinion leaders from around the world.

During the two-day conference, 54 distinguished guests, who have achieved success and continue to focus on and research women's issues, gathered to engage in academic presentations, roundtable discussions, paper evaluations, and debates. They addressed the barriers and challenges faced by Asian women in empowerment and development from a multidimensional and forward-looking perspective, engaging in dialogue with over ten thousand guests and audience members. The discussions covered topics related to Asian women and women's issues in areas such as gender-based violence, employment, entrepreneurship, political empowerment, technological development, climate change, and the arts. Over 10,000 people attended the conference.

This conference was a feast of ideas. AWDPI will collaborate closely with individuals, institutions, businesses, and government departments that focus on the development of Asian women to continuously promote the process of gender equality and jointly build a more equal and inclusive future.

About AWDPI

The Asian Women Development International (AWDPI) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating discrimination and gender-based violence against Asian women overseas, while promoting their empowerment and development. The organization aims to provide Asian women abroad with more opportunities for growth in social, economic, cultural, and educational spheres, helping them evolve from a marginalized group into a significant force for social progress.

AWDPI operates in more than 30 countries and regions across Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific, and has established national office teams in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and the United States. It has built an extensive network of collaborations with United Nations system organizations, government departments, international organizations, corporations, and academic institutions.

