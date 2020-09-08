Over 1,600 Gamers Participate In OPPO Gaming Challenge Brought to You by Dubai Summer Surprises

The gaming extravaganza culminated in a finals match with Manny (@manny), a UK-based YouTuber and streamer who rose to prominence after featuring regularly alongside his brother Tobjizzle and the rest of the Sidemen in various football challenge videos.

"We have been overwhelmed with the success of the OPPO Gaming Challenge brought to you by Dubai Summer Surprises and loved meeting all the passionate gamers over the ten days. OPPO's strategy is focused on investing and engaging with our users' passions and the success of this event is testament to the strength of the gaming culture here in the GCC. We will continue to support the gaming community across the region", said Cherry Fu, Marketing Director of OPPO in the GCC.

During the live stream, over 69,068 people tuned in to see the finalists play against renowned YouTuber Manny, who had this to say, "It was an honor to be part of this event that celebrated both the youth and the gaming community in such a unique way. I'm passionate about gaming so to witness this commitment from OPPO was truly a fantastic experience."

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on manufacturing camera phones, while innovating mobile photography technology breakthroughs. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marks the beginning of a journey to explore and pioneer extraordinary technology. Today, OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through smart devices, ColorOS, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. Today OPPO's business covers 40 countries and regions, and has 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centres around the world, as well as an International Design Center in London, providing excellent smartphone photography experience to more and more young people around the world.

About OPPO MEA

In 2015, OPPO entered the Egyptian market. In 2016, OPPO set up its Middle East & Africa Sales Center in Cairo. The markets OPPO has entered in the Middle East and Africa include: Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, Nigeria, and the Levant.

OPPO set up its factory in Algeria in 2017, which made OPPO the first Chinese brand setting up factory in North Africa. Based on the insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO MEA has started the progress of localization. And the localization includes all the perspectives towards each market – product localization, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localization, to better communicate with local young customers; and team localization, to know our local consumers further and provide better service to the consumers.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X smartphone and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

