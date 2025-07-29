Over 1,000 Candidates Applied to BingX TalentX Internship, Shaping the Future of Web3 and AI

PANAMA CITY, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, shared a major update on the Internship Program under its Global TalentX Strategy, launched earlier this year to cultivate the next generation of Web3, AI, and crypto leaders.

Since its debut this February, the initiative has gained significant global traction, attracting over 1,000 applications from aspiring talents across more than 10 countries and 5 continents. As a result, over 100 interns have been successfully onboarded into departments including product development, operations, marketing, research, branding, administration, and human resources.

The TalentX Strategy goes beyond traditional hiring — it is a long-term investment in people, offering real-world experience, hands-on learning, and expert mentorship. This first cohort reflects BingX's vision for a diverse, future-focused workforce, built to drive the next wave of decentralized innovation and AI-powered technologies.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, commented: "The early success of TalentX affirms our belief that tomorrow's Web3 breakthroughs will come from fresh, global perspectives. We are not just building a team, we are building a generation of thinkers, builders, and leaders who will help redefine the future of crypto and AI. At BingX, we are proud to offer a platform where young talent can thrive, lead, and drive meaningful innovation."

