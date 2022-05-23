OUTWARD HOUND to Launch 8 New Pet Products to International Markets at Interzoo 2022

3in1 UP Feeder is back as an addition to Outward Hound's award-winning slow feeding line. Designed so dogs of all sizes can have fun dining at a slower and healthier pace at three different heights, the folding and sliding legs let you raise the dish to the dogs' natural feeding position for improved digestion plus less back and neck strain.

"Each of these new products highlights Outward Hound's continued commitment to enriching the lives of pets and their families worldwide through our cross-category portfolio of brands," said Outward Hound CEO Michael Black.

"We're especially excited to exhibit these innovations at Interzoo where attendees can see firsthand how we're delivering happiness to our customers and partners around the world."

Interzoo attendees can find Outward Hound in Hall 4 at booth 4-326. Join us for Happy Hour on 25 May 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Products will be available for purchase on Outwardhound.com and with select online and brick & mortar retailers.

See what's new for 2022!

About OUTWARD HOUND

Outward Hound® is a Prospect Hill Growth Partners Portfolio Company that is an award-winning innovator, creator, manufacturer, and distributor of the highest quality toys, games, gear, and feeders for dogs and cats. The company's portfolio of brands includes Outward Hound, Planet Dog, Petstages, Best Friends by Sheri, and Nina Ottosson puzzle toys. Outward Hound is headquartered in Centennial, CO, USA, with European headquarters in Karlskoga, Sweden. For more, visit OutwardHound.com and follow @OutwardHound on Instagram.

