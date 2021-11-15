OUTWARD HOUND's Nina Ottosson by Petstages Rainy Day Puzzle & Play Cat Game Now Available in the UK

Originally unveiled at the 2020 Pet Expo, the Nina Ottosson by Petstages cat games have made a big impression on cat parents worldwide. As the first of their kind, Petstages cat games offer physical and mental stimulation cats crave. The Rainy Day Puzzle & Play Cat Game provides challenging and rewarding interactive enrichment for curious cats. Nina Ottosson cat games are also designed with the ability to adjust the level of difficulty in order to exercise a cat's natural hunting instincts.

"Cats need play and mental stimulation, too! We designed these new toys to stimulate cats' natural foraging abilities," said OUTWARD HOUND's Nina Ottosson, who has spent decades designing her well-known dog puzzle games .

"We are thrilled to be making the Rainy Day cat puzzle game accessible in the UK," said OUTWARD HOUND CEO Michael Black. "Having a larger international presence will allow even more cats and pet parents to enjoy the benefits of this innovative product line right in time for the holiday season," said Mr. Black.

Pet parents looking for great holiday gifts can shop the whole Nina Ottosson line in the UK, which includes games for both dogs and cats. The newly updated Level 4 Multipuzzle dog game is a great choice for smart dogs who need extra stimulation.

