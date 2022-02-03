OutSystems names Persistent Partner of the Year in Americas for Third Consecutive Year

- Recognized as Visionary for the "Creation and Delivery of Exceptional Solutions"

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif. and BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a global leader in modern application development platforms, has named Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) Partner of the Year in Americas for the third consecutive year, announced at OutSystems' annual Partner Kickoff event.

Persistent was recognized as a Visionary in the category of "Creation and Delivery of Exceptional Solutions", acknowledging the pre-built, customizable industry solutions for BFSI, Healthcare, and Life Sciences made available through the Intelligent Automation Center of Excellence (COE).

OutSystems helps organizations build enterprise-grade applications and rapidly transform their business. IT departments are trying to keep up with user expectations, both internal and external, for new functionality or applications. The siloed nature of the enterprise stack makes it very complex and time-consuming to engineer a feature or develop new applications the traditional way. OutSystems eliminates this complexity and saves time by taking a visual approach to low-code, AI-powered application development, eliminating complexity while reducing time to market, without talent dependency or the need for deep institutional knowledge.

Michael Benson, SVP Americas, OutSystems

"With close to 400 partners around the world, our awards are extremely competitive. As a winner, we recognize Persistent's impact on our business and proficiency in digital engineering to leverage AI/Ml, model-driven development, to the entire application lifecycle. Persistent continues to excel at driving innovative solutions around digital transformation, with rapid and successful business outcomes for our clients. We are excited to continue our close collaboration."

Ajai Kumar, Senior Vice President for Partner Ecosystem, Persistent Systems

"Our continued collaboration with OutSystems in the creation and delivery of cutting-edge solutions is driving significant value for our clients and their end customers. Using OutSystems, we rapidly design, develop, and deploy applications that enable clients to compete better, reduce time to market, and improve customer experience. Our trusted partnership has been a game-changer for unleashing business opportunities as we help our clients accelerate their digital transformation agendas."

About Persistent

With over 16,500 employees located in 18 countries, Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization. Persistent was named to the Forbes Asia Best Under a Billion 2021 list, representing consistent top-and bottom-line performance as well as growth.



