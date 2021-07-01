Outsight Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the Global Leader in Spatial Intelligence

"Outsight's spatial intelligence processing technology is bound to power autonomous machines of the future, machines that will enable a smarter world." said Arjun Mehta, Senior Analyst. "Unlike conventional 3D perception LiDAR solutions that only deliver raw data, Outsight's state-of-art edge computing module provides a plug-and-play spatial intelligence solution that empowers developers to easily build and scale their 3D-based applications."

In addition to providing spatial intelligence, Outsight's solution consumes less power, reduces latency, and is more economical than other conventional 3D perception solutions that depend on machine learning-based centralized processing power. It enables edge-intelligent machines for industries such as automotive, agriculture, aviation, and security and surveillance and can even potentially drive the adoption of autonomous vehicles. By gathering intelligence from its surroundings and providing critical information for a vehicle in motion, such as whether an object is moving or static, the condition of roads, and the meaning of precautionary road signs, the Augmented LiDAR Box can expedite level 4 and level 5 autonomous vehicle adoption.

The software can also be deployed in public places such as airports and malls to obtain real-time information related to people flow, asset maintenance, security, safety, and compliance issues. Its ability to track crowded areas, trolley and escalator usage, and distance between people further underlines its value in the post-COVID-19 world. The solution has already been deployed at airports across France, including in the busy Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, to ensure that travelers observe social distancing.

"With the proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and increasing demand for smart machines and smart infrastructure, Outsight's spatial intelligence software is poised to attract interest from automotive, robotics, and smart city players from around the world," noted Mehta. "Overall, the success of its disruptive product in attracting strategic investments and helping customers power next-gen vehicles and smart cities is expected to help the company accelerate in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Outsight

Outsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions. The company's mission is to make LiDAR-based spatial intelligence plug and play, ensuring it's accessible to application developers in every market. Compatible with any LiDAR device, Outsight's pre-processing capabilities allow smart machines and smart cities to gain an unprecedented level of understanding of their environment.

Accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use, scalable pre-processing will lead to the creation of transformative products and solutions that will make the world smarter and safer. https://www.outsight.ai

