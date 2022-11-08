Outreach Hosts First-Ever Revenue Innovators Summit in EMEA

Sales Leaders from Canva, Infor, Reddit and SAP Join Outreach to Present Strategies for Creating and Closing More Pipeline

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach , the leading sales execution platform helping revenue organizations create and close more pipeline, today hosted its first-ever Revenue Innovators EMEA Summit in London.

The event brought customers together to share strategies to deliver predictable, efficient growth during times of economic uncertainty. Outreach executives were joined by customer speakers from Canva, Infor, Reddit, and SAP, to discuss how they're increasing seller productivity to close the Sales Execution Gap.

"We're excited to host sales leaders from around Europe to discuss how to create more pipeline efficiently and close more deals predictably," said Nick Bowles, VP of EMEA at Outreach. "Our goal is to provoke innovation among attendees and empower them to confidently guide their sales team through today's challenging business environment. We're also looking forward to showing off the latest innovations across our platform and demonstrating our commitment to our European customers."

Changing Seller Dynamics Across UK

Outreach VP of Evangelism Mary Shea introduced new data around the generational shifts that are fundamentally changing seller dynamics in the UK. The findings revealed that globally, millennials make up 49% of B2B buyers. As millennial buyers exert increasing influence on business decisions they want and expect tech-savvy, values-based experiences, and want to interact with a sales team that reflects the world around them. A recent Outreach survey confirmed the importance of working with a values-based organization - 87% of UK respondents said their organization's DE&I policies have a positive impact on their sales and customer retention efforts.

Introducing New Features Across the Outreach Sales Execution Platform

At the event, Outreach announced the company's real-time conversation intelligence tool in Outreach Guide, Kaia , is now available in French. Users will now be able to select French as the primary language for recording and transcribing calls in real-time. Sales teams will benefit from Kaia's post-call meeting summaries with action items and features including search, filter, and analytics. Outreach plans to roll out additional language offerings for Kaia in 2023.

In addition, Outreach introduced the ability to conduct Parallel Forecasting in Outreach Commit , the company's revenue operations solution for forecasting and sales analytics. Parallel Forecasting allows users to view side-by-side forecasts across different dimensions, such as by a specific product or new logo and expansion ARR, so they can easily uncover potential risks and opportunities.

New Integration with Cognism

At the Summit, Cognism CEO James Isilay introduced a new integration with Outreach, allowing mutual customers to access Cognism's industry leading B2B contact database without leaving Outreach. The new Chrome browser extension enables sellers to easily access compliant, accurate data throughout all their customer interactions. To learn more about Cognism, please visit www.cognism.com .

To learn more about Outreach's latest innovations, register to attend our virtual conference Outreach Explore on December 6, 2022.

About Outreach

Outreach is the leading sales execution platform that helps market-facing teams efficiently create and predictably close more pipeline. From prospecting to deal management to forecasting, our platform leverages automation and artificial intelligence to help revenue leaders increase efficiency and effectiveness of all go-to-market activities and personnel across the revenue cycle. Outreach is the only company to offer sales engagement, revenue intelligence, and revenue operations functionalities in a unified platform. More than 5,500 companies, including Zoom, Siemens, Okta, DocuSign, and McKesson depend on Outreach to power their revenue organizations. Outreach is a privately held company based in Seattle, Washington, with offices worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.outreach.io.

