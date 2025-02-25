Outpost 12 by Sinali Experiences: A forest-first, all-natural safari lodge at Kanha, India

JABALPUR, India, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanha in Madhya Pradesh is one of the most reputed Tiger reserves in the world and this is the location of Outpost 12, a beautiful, intimate, safari bio-lodge by the side of the Banjar River that is now ready to receive guests.

Madhya Pradesh has cemented its position as India's undisputed 'Tiger State'. Home to 785 tigers - the highest in India according to the 2022 census. With an estimated 43 species of mammals, 26 species of reptiles, 1000 species of flowers, 300 species of birds, lush Sal and Bamboo forests, it is home to more than 150 Royal Bengal Tigers and the endangered Barasingha (Swamp Deer). Outpost 12 has many aces up its sleeve while presenting this fabled region to travellers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Hyperlocal and indigenous in flavour

Helmed by ace naturalists, Outpost 12 is as much a tale of adventure as it is about going back to one's roots. The team has transformed a 10-acre riverside landscape into a beautiful, earth-friendly safari bio-lodge. Built as a natural extension of the wild and woody grasslands at the Tiger reserve of Kanha, it is probably what a seasoned naturalist would gladly call home.

With an undulating landscape, stone-clad cottages surrounded by wilderness, a beautiful starbed with a bird's eye view of lush forests, a riverside location that allows for surreal experiences and spaces dedicated to interpreting everything local, be it food, wellness or adventure, Outpost 12 stays pleasantly away from the beaten track.

Offbeat and intimate, this jungle bio-lodge pays an experiential tribute to the 12 horned (hard ground swamp deer) Barasingha, which is the official mascot of Kanha Reserve, the jungles of Kanha lorded over by the majestic Bengal Tiger and the indigenous tribes of Madhya Pradesh, that includes the Baigas and Gonds.

The bio-lodge has been designed and built responsibly. Light in footprint, with sensitively designed ranger-cottages, the bio-lodge is powered by solar energy, and lives a circular philosophy through rainwater harvesting, water recycling, use of natural materials including retrieved mine-cast stones and hyperlocal dining experiences, many of which depend on foraging the wild.

Conservationists and interpreters of Kanha

Experiences are a strong suit for this Jungle Lodge. Having seasoned naturalists who have honed their skills in reputed jungle reserves across India and Africa helps. The curated experiences at Outpost 12 are guided by two things. They uniquely interpret the hyper local character of Kanha and create an all-natural canvas. The Outpost 12 founders worked with venture designers, cultural conservationists, locavore chefs, and local talents to create a kind of frontier experience that explores the edges of what can be in Kanha. From the rustic interiors, handcrafted accessories, and materials chosen to the artworks that paint the indigenous life of Kanha, this bio-lodge moors you to the place.

In the words of Durgesh Singh, one of the co-founders, "Outpost 12 is inspired by the animist way of life amongst the original tribes of the region. It pays homage to the conservationist heroes of India, by staying wild at heart and curating experiences that are hyper-locally Kanha."

The food experience stretches between the forest and the foraged. Guests will love the special Maikal Thali (a culinary tapestry of Kanha's tribal communities), Meat Lapeta, Mahua & Black Rice Cake, Kutki Millet Kheer and even bush meals that give both - wild flavours and adventure. The fresh meat, grains & seasonal vegetables are sourced from micro-farms around the jungle, while cocktails and home-made ferments stay uniquely inspired by the forest and its flora (a surprise in store would be the Outpost 12's series of cocktails with jungle produce including Mahua).

Tigers, Bhoorsingh and other adventures await

When one steps out and explore, they get to venture out on curated treks named after conservationists, get to do skywatching, trawl the jungles in the custom-made 4x4 safari vehicle, go on park drives, see a demonstration of the preserved crafts of the region, meet the tribes in their hamlets, experience a wild soak in the spa and in general come away feeling otherworldly. This is what Outpost 12 is about. Wild and adventuring. Not that the bio-lodge lacks creature comforts like broadband and in-bed dining. The unobtrusive and yet attentive service of the lodge-valets and the insightful presence of naturalists makes this as much a lesson in a safari experience as it is in getting to know the hospitality of Kanha's wilderness.

The resort offers special packages for groups and families. Outpost 12 offers easy access to travellers through a choice of airports i.e. Nagpur, Jabalpur and Raipur.

For Bookings please call +91 92022 49129, write in to outpost12@sinali.in or visit www.outpost12.in.

For Media Enquiries please contact Mr. Durgesh Singh at hello@sinali.in or +91 7008907026.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4wy9bkXXQg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626020/Riverside_safari.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626022/Birds_eye_view.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2626021/Safari_experience.jpg