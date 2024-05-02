Outfit7's Talking Tom Gold Run goes prehistoric with Dino Tom and Stone Age Hank

News provided by

Outfit7

02 May, 2024, 07:00 GMT

Stampede into the Dino Token Event in the popular endless runner

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, adventurers! Outfit7, the creators of the popular mobile game Talking Tom Gold Run, is inviting players to embark on a prehistoric adventure with the Dino Token Event. Already underway and running until May 12th, the event gives players the chance to gather Dino Eggs and unlock two brand new characters: Dino Tom and Stone Age Hank.

Continue Reading
Join the prehistoric chase in Talking Tom Gold Run.
Join the prehistoric chase in Talking Tom Gold Run.

This limited-time event transports players to a prehistoric world where they collect and hatch Dino eggs to claim unique rewards, including limited-edition stickers. They can also unlock two brand-new vehicles and two new characters as temporary additions to their collection.

During the event, players can unlock Dino Tom, a toothy cutie with a gigantic grin. They can also recruit Stone Age Hank, a super-swift caveman who adds a dash of ancient excitement to the game.

In addition to the new characters, players can discover two fresh vehicles specially designed for navigating the prehistoric world. The first vehicle is the sleek Dino Glider, offering a stylish way to soar above the competition, while the second one, the Sky Skipper, is perfect for mastering the trickiest terrains with ease.

Join the fun before the Dino Tokens go extinct! Download Talking Tom Gold Run today and play the Dino Token Event!

ABOUT TALKING TOM GOLD RUN: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, Talking Tom Gold Run is a dynamic endless runner game in which players join Talking Tom and his friends as they dash through landscapes, collecting gold bars and chasing down the mischievous Rakoonz. With vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay, Talking Tom Gold Run offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. You can find more information HERE.

Contact:
Barbara Kotlušek,
media@outfit7.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398546/TTGR_Prehistoric_Chase.jpg

Also from this source

Outfit7 Launches New Easter Event in Talking Tom Hero Dash

Outfit7 Launches New Easter Event in Talking Tom Hero Dash

Calling all egg hunters! Outfit7 invites players to dive into the Easter Token Hunt Event, happening now in the popular endless runner mobile game,...
Celebrate The Lunar New Year With Talking Tom & Friends

Celebrate The Lunar New Year With Talking Tom & Friends

Fans of Talking Tom & Friends are in for a Lunar New Year treat , as multiple holiday festivities unfold throughout February, across four of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Art

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics