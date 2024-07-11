Outfit7's My Talking Hank: Islands Makes a Splash with over 10 Million Downloads, Tops Charts in 40+ Countries

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 announced today that their brand-new mobile game adventure, My Talking Hank: Islands, has already surpassed 10 million downloads in just one week since its July 4th launch. The game has also achieved Top 10 charts on Google Play in more than 40 countries and has been featured in 6 categories in the US market, including the prestigious Editors' Choice on Google. These achievements demonstrate the game's strong appeal to mobile gamers worldwide.

Social Media Superstars Join the Fun!

New game adventure from Outfit7!

Adding to the excitement, the game is inspiring real-life adventures, with social media stars joining the fun! Outfit7 has teamed up with superstars Ben Azelart and Topper Guild to celebrate the launch. Ben Azelart, known for his daring stunts, isn't just playing the game – he's living it! Inspired by Hank's luxurious Tree House haven, Ben has built a massive real-life version. Meanwhile, Topper Guild, the king of positivity and comedy skits, surprised his best friend with a special gift, perfectly embodying the game's spirit of friendship and fun.

My Talking Hank: Islands is More Than Just a Game

This new mobile game adventure lets players explore a vibrant tropical island alongside their virtual friend, Hank. They'll encounter a whole crew of adorable animal companions, including a lion, a turtle, an elephant, a dolphin, and a monkey. Together, they'll embark on thrilling adventures, personalize Hank's Tree House, and uncover the island's hidden secrets.

And there's still time to participate in Hank's epic Giveaway, happening on Talking Tom's social media (Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok), for a chance to win a share of an incredible $20,000 prize pool! Find the full rules and eligibility details here. And don't miss your chance to grab Hank's FREE dino outfit – available in the game only until July 18th.

Join the fun with Ben and Topper, and download My Talking Hank: Islands now!

ABOUT MY TALKING HANK: ISLANDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Hank: Islands invites players to embark on an exciting island adventure. Join Talking Hank on a journey of exploration as he discovers an island filled with fun and surprises. Take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island's interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions. My Talking Hank: Islands offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Find more information HERE.

