Outfit7's My Talking Hank: Islands Gets Cooler Than Ever with the Introduction of the Ice Island

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Talking Hank: Islands just turned up the cool factor with its most exciting update yet—a completely new Ice Island. Starting today, players can travel to this brand-new frosty wonderland to explore snowy trails, hidden paths, and sights like the aurora borealis lighting up the night sky. As they explore, they'll meet new animal friends, each one offering unique activities and mini games.

Embark on an Arctic expedition.

Meet the New Arctic Squad

Ice Island brings three exciting new animals—the Snow Leopard, the Orca, and the Seal. Players can feed and interact with their new companions while enjoying exciting new mini-games. The Snow Leopard challenges players to race snowmobiles across icy trails, the Seal guides them through thrilling bobsled runs, and the Orca leads them through a frozen maze. To top it off, penguins have also made their way to the island, bringing extra fun and charm to the chilly adventure.

Talking Hank's Icy Transformation

The Arctic chill doesn't stop at the scenery—it's changing Talking Hank too. Players will see him breathing frosty air, shivering without cozy winter gear, or even freezing into an ice block. Hank also loves making snow angels and has a refreshed wardrobe filled with cozy winter outfits like thick jackets, hats, and accessories, and even some fun onesies to keep him warm and stylish.

A New Adventure Awaits

Since launching, My Talking Hank: Islands has taken players of all ages on exciting tropical adventures, and now, with the introduction of Ice Island, the fun continues in a whole new climate. In addition to exploring the snowy wilderness, players can take Hank on new expeditions to discover more wild animals, unlock hidden treasures, and complete new island challenges. The game's unique mix of caring, collecting, and adventure continues to expand as players grow Hank's world.

Embark on Talking Hank's coolest adventure yet! Download My Talking Hank: Islands from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store today and join the Arctic Expedition!

Please Note: Feature shown may be subject to an additional purchase.

ABOUT MY TALKING HANK: ISLANDS: Developed by Outfit7 Limited, My Talking Hank: Islands invites players to embark on an exciting island adventure. Join Talking Hank on a journey of exploration as he discovers an island filled with fun and surprises. Take care of Hank in his Tree House, explore the island's interactive map, and meet adorable animal companions. My Talking Hank: Islands offers endless entertainment for players of all ages. Find more information HERE.

CONTACT: media@outfit7.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633045/Outfit7.jpg