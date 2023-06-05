Outfit7 Joins Green Game Jam 2023

- And donates $60,000 towards the protection of Amazon wildlife

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 has announced its participation in the Green Game Jam 2023, where 40 games from companies around the world are teaming up to raise $1 million to protect three wild ecosystems. The multinational company aims to raise awareness about wildlife conservation through events hosted in its flagship games, Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela 2 . In addition, Outfit7 made a donation of $60,000 to Re:wild in support of harlequin toad conservation. Re:wild is a non-profit organization that protects and restores the wild. They work closely with the Atelopus Survival Initiative, which is dedicated to protecting harlequin toads, one of the most threatened groups of amphibians in the world, including in the Amazon Rainforest.

"Joining Green Game Jam 2023 is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in the world," said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. "Both in-game events provide an engaging and fun way for players to learn about the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest, and to inspire them to take action to protect it."

Talking Tom Gold Run players can participate in the "Grow & Go" event, where they collect special water droplets to nurture their very own in-game tree. As players help their tree grow, endangered animals from the Amazon appear, and players are rewarded for their conservation efforts with in-game treats, including in-game currencies. Meanwhile, in My Talking Angela 2, the green action is taking place on Talking Angela's brand new Balcony. In this new feature, players help Angela grow flowers, aiming to attract and take care of bees – wildlife that is vital to sustaining the Amazon ecosystem. Both events will be available from until June 12, 2023, then every weekend until the end of June.

Players can give their environmental action a boost by using the promo code "BEE" in My Talking Angela 2 for 2,000 extra coins, and "TREE" in Talking Tom Gold Run for 300 extra water tokens.

To join the exciting in-game events in Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela 2 or to learn more about the campaign visit https://talkingtomandfriends.com/ggj .

