Outdoor Power Equipment Market worth $36.5 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The outdoor power equipment market is expected to grow from USD 31.0 billion in 2024 to USD 36.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing homeowner interest in gardening, alongside a growing demand for landscaping services, and the rising popularity of battery-powered outdoor equipment for lawn maintenance and gardening tasks, are significant factors driving the outdoor power equipment market. In addition, the development of intelligent and interconnected outdoor power equipment, along with the rising trend of choosing rental services for such equipment, generates opportunities for market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206862770

Browse in-depth TOC on "Outdoor Power Equipment Market"

213 – Tables

66 – Figures

260 – Pages

Outdoor Power Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 31.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 36.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Equipment Type, Power Source, Functionality, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Stringent trade policies and safety regulations Key Market Opportunities Increasing popularity of connected outdoor power equipment Key Market Drivers Rising interest in gardening activities and increasing demand for landscaping services

Saws segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The saws is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the escalating global population, resulting in increased demand for land and subsequent deforestation. With rising needs for wood across various sectors such as construction, furniture, and fuel, the demand for saws is expected to surge. Saws serve not only professional loggers but also residential users for gardening and sculptors for woodwork. These factors collectively contribute to the anticipated rapid growth of the saws in the outdoor power equipment industry.

Commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to heightened demand across sectors such as landscaping, construction, and agriculture. Businesses are placing greater emphasis on enhancing efficiency and productivity, leading to increased adoption of advanced outdoor equipment for various maintenance and operational tasks. Moreover, global urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development projects are driving this upward trend. As a result, commercial entities are increasingly investing in high-performance equipment to meet evolving project demands, contributing to the projected growth of this segment.

Electric-powered equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Electric-powered equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) practices among residential consumers, propelled by advancements in battery technology and a rising interest in gardening activities. Furthermore, the expansion of the electric-powered equipment sector is fueled by ongoing innovations in battery technology, which enhance performance and cater to the evolving needs of both professional and residential users. Additionally, there is a notable shift towards cordless equipment, indicating a broader acceptance of electric-powered solutions in the market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=206862770

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is driven by several key factors, including rapid urbanization and infrastructure development across emerging economies such as China and India. Additionally, increasing disposable incomes and a growing middle class in the region are boosting demand for outdoor power tools for both residential and commercial applications. Moreover, the presence of dominant global players such as Makita Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., YAMABIKO Corporation, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. and a diverse range of products offered by these companies in the Asia Pacific market contribute to its accelerated expansion. Overall, the region's dynamic economic landscape and evolving consumer preferences position it as the epicenter of growth in the outdoor power equipment sector.

Key players

Major companies operating in the outdoor power equipment companies include Husqvarna Group (Sweden), The Toro Company (US), Deere & Company (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG (STIHL) (Germany), Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (Hong Kong), Hondo Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan), YAMABIKO Corporation (Japan), Makita Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206862770

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Power Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product (Drilling and Fastening Tools, Demolition Tools, Sawing and Cutting Tools, Material Removal Tools, Routing Tools), Mode of Operation (Electric, Pneumatic), Application and Region – Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2027

Pressure Washer Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Type (Portable, Non-portable), Application (Commercial, Residential/DIY, Industrial), Power Source, Water Operation, PSI Pressure, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Growth Driver and Industry Forecast to 2026

Intelligent PDU Market by Type (Metered, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch), Power Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), Application (Datacenters, Industrial Power Solutions, VoIP Phone Systems), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

SCR Power Controller Market by Type (Three Phase, Single Phase), Load Type (Resistive, Non-Resistive), Control Method (Phase Angle Control, Integral Cycle Switching), Industry (Metals, Glass, Chemicals, Semiconductor), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share, Statistics and Industry Growth Analysis Report by Product Type (Contact Temperature Sensor, Non-Contact Temperature Sensor), Output (Analog, Digital), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), End-user Industry (Consumer Electronics, Oil & Gas) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/outdoor-power-equipment-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/outdoor-power-equipment.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg