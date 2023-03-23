OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET TO REACH $43.77 BY 2028, INVENTION AND APPLICATION OF NEW TECHNOLOGIES LEADING TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NEW GENERATION OF OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT - ARIZTON

23 Mar, 2023, 19:20 GMT
CHICAGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the outdoor power equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% during 2022-2028
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE "OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET"
103- Tables
97 - Figures
284 – Pages
Outdoor power equipment is gaining popularity among a wide range of end-user segments because it reduces the time required by traditional outdoor equipment for lawn care and gardening tasks. Furthermore, by significantly improving business models and operation techniques, the market can gain traction, which will be supported by stringent protocols and corporate policies. As a result, outdoor power equipment has become an important part of the garden and yard maintenance equipment industry. Furthermore, as people become more interested in gardening and lawn care, the demand for landscaping services rises, propelling the outdoor power equipment market growth.
Lawn mowers are integrated with AI technologies to maximize productivity and minimize effort. AI-powered lawn mowers understand the operating environment and act accordingly. smart technology enables the equipment to decide and determine the best mowing path. Moreover, several vendors explore IoT to streamline manufacturing processes and supply chain management (SCM) and deliver a personalized customer experience.
Different consumer demands frequently drive technological advancements. Manufacturers contribute to R&D solutions in order to meet consumer demands and adapt to changing market conditions. Outdoor power equipment improved over the last few years with the invention and application of new technologies, leading to the development of a new generation of outdoor power equipment.
OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
|
DETAILS
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 43.77 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 32 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
5.36 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Equipment Type, Power Source, End-User, Category, Distribution Channel, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Austria, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Saudi Africa
|
Largest Market
|
North America
To ensure the seamless delivery of proactive services and improve customer experience, there is an increase in spending and the development of IoT. According to numerous studies, few businesses across industries have a large budget for IoT investments. However, as the use of smart devices increases, the investment is anticipated to grow year over year (YoY), creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors in the global outdoor power equipment market.
INCREASING DEMAND FOR LANDSCAPING SERVICES & GARDEN MAINTENANCE
The popularity of gardening and landscaping services is rising in the US to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Outdoor power equipment is used to maintain commercial and residential gardens as well as landscaping equipment.Furthermore, the building & construction industry indirectly contributes to the increased demand for landscaping facilities.
Between 2017 and 2022, the landscaping industry across the US witnessed a growth of over 4% per year, which is expected to drive the need for outdoor power equipment, such as lawnmowers, leaf blowers, trimmers, and brush cutters, in the upcoming years.
CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE
VENDOR INSIGHTS
Market leaders are currently emphasizing on adopting energy-efficient goods due to the trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to a growth in environmental issues, such as global warming and gasoline or exhaust emissions. Manufacturers recognize various demand conditions while setting certain goals for profitability and use capital resources effectively. The current situation drives vendors to adapt and improve their unique value propositions to attain a strong market presence.
One of the main approaches that industry participants adopt is the launch of differentiated products and technologies for various application segments. Thus, companies aim to deliver a competitive product range, fulfilling the growth in the demand and expectation of target market consumers. Key manufacturers expand their product line-up in their business segments by launching various innovative techniques, thereby gaining an edge over their competitors.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Husqvarna
- Deere & Company
- Honda Motor Company
- Stanley Black & Decker
- The Toro Company
- Robert Bosch
- ARIENS CO
- STIGA S.p.A
- Makita
- STIHL
- Techtronic Industries
- Snow Joe
- Einhell
- Masport
- Greenworks Tools
- Emak S.p.A
- Generac Power Systems
- Briggs & Stratton
- SUMEC Group Corporation
- WEN Products
- ECHO
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Equipment Type
- Lawn Mowers
- Chainsaws
- Snow Blowers
- Tillers
- Trimmers
- Leaf Blowers
- Others
Power Source
- ICE
- Cordless
- Corded
End-User
- Residential
- Commercial
Category
- Mass
- Premium
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Finland
- Austria
- APAC
- China
- Australia
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- The UAE
- Saudi Africa
Hedge Trimmer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global hedge trimmer market is expected to reach USD 1.67 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period. The market is growing substantially due to the increasing need for equipment from residential and commercial users. The growth in demand is attributed to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions. The need for hedge trimmers surges during the summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities.
Chainsaw Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global chainsaw market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2027. The growing demand for woods and woods products has created a lucrative opportunity for the chainsaw manufacturer. With the growing urbanization, the need for chainsaws is increasing in developing countries, such as Europe and Latin America. The impact of urbanization has resulted in the development of more green spaces for infrastructure, which is expected to boost the global chainsaw market.
Garden Tiller Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global garden tiller market is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2022 to 2027. Garden tillers are powered garden equipment with blades or tines that assist them in shearing through the soil much faster than manual equipment or hand tools. Garden tillers have enough power to break ground and are excellent for soil stirring and plowing. These are gas-powered, electrically corded, and electric cordless, and it's come in various sizes, power levels, and prices.
Global Lawn Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022-2027: The global lawn mowers market is expected to reach USD 32.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.41%. The lawn mowers being in the market for a long time calls for continuous development to maintain a sustainable presence. There have been significant developments in lawn mowers regarding features and models. The demand for lawn mowers is witnessing steady growth due to the expansion of green acreage and is highly influenced by weather conditions. The need for lawn mowers surges during the summer and spring months due to increased time spent on gardening activities and the growing demand for landscaping services.
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY EQUIPMENT TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY POWER SOURCE
4.4.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
4.4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY CATEGORY
4.4.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
4.4.6 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 OVERVIEW
7.2 MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES
7.2.1 INCREASED CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
7.2.2 ADOPTION OF SUSTAINABLE EQUIPMENT
7.2.3 DEMAND FOR LANDSCAPING SERVICES & GARDEN MAINTENANCE
7.3 SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
7.3.1 POWER SOURCE
7.3.2 END-USER
7.3.3 CATEGORY
7.4 GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
7.5 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 COMMERCIAL VS. RESIDENTIAL OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT
8.3 CONSTRUCTION INSIGHTS
8.4 CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR
8.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
8.5.1 OVERVIEW
8.5.2 RAW MATERIAL & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS
8.5.3 MANUFACTURERS
8.5.4 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS
8.5.5 RETAILERS
8.5.6 END-USERS
8.6 IMPORT & EXPORT ANALYSIS
8.6.1 LAWN MOWERS
8.6.2 CHAINSAWS
8.6.3 SNOW BLOWERS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION FOR PRODUCT EFFICIENCY
9.2 DEMAND FOR AUTOMATED EQUIPMENT
9.3 DEMAND FOR LANDSCAPING SERVICES & GARDEN MAINTENANCE
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 ADOPTION OF SUSTAINABLE EQUIPMENT
10.2 GROWTH IN MANUFACTURER-LED PROGRAMS
10.3 INCREASED COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 IRREGULAR RAW MATERIAL PRICES
11.2 UPSURGE IN USE OF ARTIFICIAL GRASS
11.3 SHORTAGE OF SKILLED & QUALIFIED LABORERS
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.2.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.2.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.2.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.2.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 EQUIPMENT TYPE
13.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.2 LAWN MOWERS
13.2.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 CHAINSAWS
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4 SNOW BLOWERS
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5 TILLERS
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.6 TRIMMERS
13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.7 LEAF BLOWERS
13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.8 OTHERS
13.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14 POWER SOURCE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 ICE
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 CORDLESS
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 CORDED
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 END-USER
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 COMMERCIAL
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 RESIDENTIAL
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 CATEGORY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3 MASS
16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.3.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16.4 PREMIUM
16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
16.4.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
17.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3 OFFLINE
17.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.3.2 DEALERS & DISTRIBUTORS
17.3.3 SPECIALTY STORES
17.3.4 MASS MARKET PLAYERS
17.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
17.4 ONLINE
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4.2 DIRECT SALES
17.4.3 THIRD-PARTY SALES
17.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
18 GEOGRAPHY
18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
18.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
19 NORTH AMERICA
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 POWER SOURCE
19.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 END-USER
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 CATEGORY
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 EUROPE
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 POWER SOURCE
20.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 END-USER
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 CATEGORY
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.6 SWEDEN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.7 NETHERLANDS: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.8 BELGIUM: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.9 POLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.10 SWITZERLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.11 FINLAND: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.12 AUSTRIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 APAC
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 POWER SOURCE
21.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 END-USER
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 CATEGORY
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 CHINA
21.6.2 AUSTRALIA
21.6.3 JAPAN
21.6.4 SOUTH KOREA
21.6.5 INDIA
22 LATIN AMERICA
22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
22.2 POWER SOURCE
22.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.3 END-USER
22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.4 CATEGORY
22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22.6 KEY COUNTRIES
22.6.1 BRAZIL
22.6.2 MEXICO
22.6.3 ARGENTINA
23 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
23.3 POWER SOURCE
23.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.4 END-USER
23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.5 CATEGORY
23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
23.7 KEY COUNTRIES
23.7.1 SAUDI ARABIA
23.7.2 UAE
23.7.3 SOUTH AFRICA
24 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
24.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
25 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
25.1 DEERE & COMPANY
25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
25.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
25.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
25.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
25.2 HONDA MOTOR COMPANY
25.3 HUSQVARNA
25.4 ROBERT BOSCH
25.5 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
25.6 THE TORO COMPANY
26 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
26.1 ARIENS COMPANY (ARIENSCO)
26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
26.2 BRIGGS & STRATTON
26.3 ECHO
26.4 EINHELL
26.5 EMAK GROUP
26.6 GENERAC POWER SYSTEMS
26.7 GREENWORKS TOOLS
26.8 MASPORT
26.9 MAKITA
26.10 SNOW JOE
26.11 STIHL
26.12 STIGA GROUP
26.13 SUMEC GROUP CORPORATION
26.14 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES
26.15 WEN PRODUCTS
27 REPORT SUMMARY
27.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
27.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
28 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
28.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
28.2 MARKET BY POWER SOURCE
28.3 MARKET BY CATEGORY TYPE
28.4 MARKET BY END-USER
28.5 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
29 APPENDIX
29.1 ABBREVIATIONS
