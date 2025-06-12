Outcomes4Me Acquires Germany's Mika Health App to Accelerate AI-Driven Patient Empowerment Globally

Mika's cancer app is a certified medical device clinically proven to help cancer patients cope with both the physical and psychological effects of their diagnosis

BOSTON and BERLIN, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outcomes4Me Inc., the developer of the leading, direct-to-patient, AI-driven platform transforming the cancer-care experience, announced today that its German affiliate Outcomes4Me Germany GmbH has acquired the assets associated with the Mika Health app from Berlin-based Fosanis GmbH. The Mika app has served over 100,000 cancer patients globally, and is a clinically validated platform proven in clinical trials to reduce a range of symptoms associated with cancer care including depression, anxiety, and fatigue.

Outcomes4Me, which supports more than 280,000 cancer patients, recently finalized a $21M funding round, emphasizing the company's plans to expand both its patient community and commercial business globally. This acquisition strengthens Outcomes4Me's platform with Mika's proven interventions for real-time symptom management, behavioral coaching, and emotional support, setting a new global standard for digital oncology support. It also allows Outcomes4Me to scale faster in European markets, leveraging Mika's regulatory readiness as MDR IIa-certified medical device and local partnerships.

"With this acquisition, we're taking a major step toward our mission to make cancer understandable and manageable to every patient wherever and whomever they are," said Maya R.Said, Sc.D., Founder and CEO of Outcomes4Me. "Mika's proven AI-driven emotional support technology and European footprint complement our evidence-based platform grounded in clinical guidelines and U.S. footprint. Together, we're building the most comprehensive digital companion for cancer patients worldwide."

"Joining forces with Outcomes4Me allows us to take our vision further, faster," said Gandolf Finke, Ph.D., Founder and Managing Director of Fosanis GmbH. "We're excited to integrate our technology with a partner that shares our values of transparency, trust, and patient empowerment. The overlap in our customer base of global pharmaceutical companies that prioritize innovation and whole-patient care creates many synergies and allows us to immediately deliver combined value for our patients and business partners alike. For our patients using Mika, this transaction has no impact in terms of service they can expect."

Outcomes4Me will exhibit at HLTH Europe in Amsterdam from June 16-19, 2025. Visit Outcomes4Me and Mika in the AI Spotlight pavilion at booth #F70-2.

About Outcomes4Me

Outcomes4Me is the first and leading end-to-end, AI-driven patient empowerment platform that helps patients with cancer take a proactive approach to their care from diagnosis throughout every stage of life and care. Its direct-to-patient platform integrates clinical guidelines, genomics, trial matching, and symptom tracking to help patients navigate through a cancer diagnosis with confidence and clarity. Through its patented technology, Outcomes4Me is redefining cancer care by delivering smarter, AI-powered solutions that put patients in control of their treatment decisions. What sets Outcomes4Me apart is its ability to generate unique, at-scale proprietary datasets that enable more precise and actionable insights for better patient outcomes. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Outcomes4Me is a woman-led company of seasoned healthcare, oncology, pharmaceutical, consumer and technology veterans. For more information, visit www.outcomes4me.com.

About Mika Health

Mika Health is an app-based platform aimed at providing targeted and comprehensive support to people with cancer using digital technology. Through scientifically proven methods and techniques of therapy management, the Digital Therapeutics (DTx) helps patients to actively participate in their treatment and regain more quality of life - with daily symptom monitoring, psychologically oriented coaching courses, and AI-supported, personalized recommendations. To achieve this, Mika combines innovative machine learning technologies with a multimedia knowledge database of rigorously verified content, such as nutritional tips, exercise routines, or mindfulness training. For more information, visit https://de.mika.health/en/.