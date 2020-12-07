OurFamilyWizard and Parenting Apart Programme Join Forces

With OurFamilyWizard as its digital arm, the Parenting Apart Programme expands reach of world's leading co-parenting platform across the United Kingdom.

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Kingdom's Parenting Apart Programme has chosen OurFamilyWizard as its technology partner. This collaboration will enable Parenting Apart to more seamlessly refer families who enter the programme to use OurFamilyWizard's leading co-parenting app.

In an effort to expand its digital footprint, the Parenting Apart Programme will encourage all families to use the OurFamilyWizard platform to handle communication and facilitate day-to-day decision-making as they formulate and execute their parenting agreements. Other key aspects of the Parenting Apart Programme's approach include in-person or virtual meetings between parents and family law practitioners who are all well-versed in assisting with common challenges while negotiating parenting agreements.

Parents can self-refer themselves to Parenting Apart, or it may be included in a court order for parents to participate in the programme. Practitioners who work with families through Parenting Apart will receive special training on OurFamilyWizard so they can educate parents on how to use the platform most effectively. Parenting Apart are currently piloting the initial implementation and promotion of OurFamilyWizard's role in the Parenting Apart Programme with families who are funded through The National Lottery Covid-19 Crisis fund.

"The objective of the Parenting Apart Programme aligns perfectly with our goal of helping parents achieve and maintain effective co-parenting through a technology-based solution," said Nick VanWagner, CEO of OurFamilyWizard. "This partnership is an excellent way for our mission-driven organisations to support each other's collective efforts to create healthier outcomes for families touched by divorce or separation."

The OurFamilyWizard co-parenting platform has been recognised as a highly effective tool for separating parents by several major organisations in the family law community of the United Kingdom including Resolution, Support Through Court, The National Association of Child Contact Centres and the Family Law Bar Association. In harmony with the Parenting Apart Programme, OurFamilyWizard is looking forward to furthering its mission of helping families move forward more successfully after divorce or separation.

With its base in the United Kingdom located in London, OurFamilyWizard is the leading provider of co-parenting communication technology worldwide. Its website and mobile applications have been used by over one million parents and family law professionals since the company was founded in the United States in 2001. The platform is currently used by families across the United Kingdom to help separated parents communicate and manage the everyday responsibilities of raising children from separate homes. OurFamilyWizard is recommended regularly by family law lawyers, mental health practitioners, and courts in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United States.

The Parenting Apart Programme is identified by Courts, Solicitors and other professionals as an Alternative Form of Dispute Resolution to assist families going through conflict, divorce or separation. It offers a supportive environment for parents to form a respectful working relationship, reduce parental stress and anxiety and gain a better understanding of what is best for the children.

