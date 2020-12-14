Otto Damsma Joins Bioforum as Vice President of Asia Pacific Operations

Bioforum Bolsters Leadership Team to Drive Expansion in Australia and Asia Pacific Region

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioforum, a global data-focused contract research organization (CRO), today announced the appointment of Otto Damsma as Vice President of Operations for Asia Pacific (APAC), where he will lead Bioforum's continued regional growth and expansion. Damsma has more than 30 years of experience in establishing and supervising biometrics and IT departments within pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and academic settings.

"Otto adds valuable leadership to Bioforum during a period of strong growth," said Amir Malka, Bioforum's Co-Founder and President. "We're delighted that he is bringing his breadth of experience, insight and acumen to Bioforum to head up our operations in Australia and expansion across the APAC region."

"Over the years, Bioforum has established itself as a leader in medical writing, data management, statistical programming and biostatistics, delivering global operational excellence as a trusted partner to sponsors, particularly small-to-mid-size biotechs and innovative startups that are transforming drug development," Damsma added. "I am very excited to join the talented team at Bioforum as we continue to grow and leverage our unique value proposition to support our customers and industry in improving the health of people worldwide."

Damsma joins Bioforum from Australian specialist CRO Clinical Network Services (CNS), part of Novotech, the largest Asia-Pacific-based CRO, where he was Director of Clinical Programming and previously Director of Biometrics & IT from 2013-2019. Prior to CNS, Damsma was the Business Manager at The Centre for Integrated Preclinical Drug Development at the University of Queensland and a Business Development Officer, Queensland Clinical Trials Network (now Life Sciences Queensland). Earlier in his career, Damsma served as Director of IT/Information Management and Director of Biometrics at Astellas Pharma Europe, and Clinical Research Manager at Boehringer Ingelheim in Holland. He holds a certificate in post-doctoral information management and M.Sc. in Chemistry from the University of Amsterdam.

