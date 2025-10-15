OTR Tire Market Trends 2025-2030: Mining and Infrastructure Projects to Power Global Growth, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global OTR tire market is valued at USD 26.17 billion in 2025 and projected to USD 32.81 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.63%. Growth is supported by increased infrastructure development, mining revival, and rapid mechanization across emerging economies. Leading manufacturers are expanding capacity, , while fleet electrification and tire-as-a-service (TaaS) models are transforming operations through reduced downtime and improved efficiency.

Major Factors Shaping Market Dynamics

Rising Pipeline of Major Infrastructure Projects



Large-scale infrastructure and energy developments across the Middle East continue to sustain strong demand for heavy machinery, driving consistent tire replacement needs. As projects evolve from construction to maintenance, the shift from original equipment to aftermarket demand strengthens. Harsh operating conditions in these regions further increase the preference for high-performance tires with superior durability and heat resistance.

Rapid Growth of Agricultural Mechanization in Emerging Markets

Rising farm mechanization in developing regions is transforming equipment demand, with more farmers opting for powerful, durable machines that require advanced tire solutions. Favourable policies and easier credit access are supporting this shift, while preferences for premium radial designs are boosting replacement volumes and aftermarket growth in the off-the-road tire sector.

Mining Investments Surge as Global Commodity Super-Cycle Gains Momentum

The growing focus on clean energy and electrification is driving renewed demand for critical minerals, increasing mining activity and equipment utilization. This surge is boosting the need for high-performance off-the-road tires designed to handle greater torque, heat, and load conditions. Continuous operations in mining regions are strengthening aftermarket sales, with advanced tire technologies gaining traction across key producing countries worldwide.

Market Breakdown by Key Segments

By Tire Type

Radial OTR Tires

Bias OTR Tires

Solid OTR Tires

By Equipment Type

Earthmovers

Loaders & Dozers

Dump Trucks

Tractors

Forklifts

Graders

Others

By Rim Size

Below 31 Inches

31–40 Inches

41–45 Inches

Above 45 Inches

By Material Type

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By Industry / Application

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Industrial

Port Operations

Others

Reinforcing Materials

By Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Players in the Off-The-Road (OTR) tire Industry

Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Continental AG

China National Tire & Rubber Group (ChemChina)

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires

Balkrishna Industries (BKT)

Titan International

Apollo Tyres

Toyo Tire Corporation

Triangle Tyre

Linglong Tire

Double Coin Holdings

Guizhou Tire Company

Maxam Tire

Nokian Heavy Tyres

JK Tyre & Industries

CEAT Specialty

Sumitomo Rubber Industries (Dunlop)

Trelleborg Wheel Systems

Pirelli

Sailun Group

Prinx Chengshan

Key Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific remains the key growth hub for the OTR tire industry, supported by large-scale construction, expanding agriculture, and active mining operations. Major manufacturers are strengthening their regional presence through new facilities and technology centers, while Southeast Asia continues to emerge as a manufacturing base.

The Middle East and Africa are witnessing rapid expansion due to ongoing mega infrastructure projects and mining investments. Meanwhile, North America and Europe maintain stable demand through government-backed infrastructure programs and a growing focus on sustainability, balancing steady replacement needs with higher-value product offerings.

