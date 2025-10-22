Oticon announces world's first hearing aids with Google's Fast Pair: Oticon Intent™ and Oticon Zeal™

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oticon announces a groundbreaking advancement in hearing aid technology. The world's first hearing aids with Google Fast Pair[1] and next-generation connectivity features: Oticon Intent and Oticon Zeal. With this, Oticon sets a new benchmark for connectivity in the hearing aid industry, allowing users to effortlessly pair their hearing aids to Android devices with Bluetooth® LE Audio support. Users can use Google Fast Pair with their Oticon Intent devices, the first hearing aid with second-generation AI and 4D Sensor technology, which understands each user's listening intentions and seamlessly supports individual listening needs. It is also available with the new, revolutionary hearing aid style Oticon Zeal, the world's most discreet, complete hearing aid where users don't need to compromise between in-the-ear discreetness and full functionality.

Connecting these Oticon hearing aids with Android devices is easier with Google's Fast Pair. This technology allows Oticon Intent and Oticon Zeal users to seamlessly pair with Android devices that support Bluetooth® LE Audio. With just one tap, Android devices and hearing aids are connected.

"We are immensely proud to bring Google's Fast Pair to our LE Audio hearing aids. Oticon Intent and Oticon Zeal are the world's first hearing aids to offer Google Fast Pair, a testament to our strong collaboration with Google. Together, we have pioneered the most effortless way to connect Oticon LE Audio hearing aids to Android LE Audio devices, setting a new standard for accessibility, to the benefit of millions of hearing aid users across the globe," says Frederik Gundelach, Senior Product Manager Oticon.

"We're thrilled to see Oticon leverage Google's Fast Pair technology in their new Oticon Intent and Oticon Zeal hearing aids," says Tiger Lan, Senior Director of Engineering for Multi-Device Experiences at Google. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to making technology more accessible and seamless for everyone. By integrating Fast Pair, Oticon is empowering users with an effortless way to connect their hearing aids to Android devices."

Oticon offers a portfolio of life-changing hearing solutions, empowering hearing care professionals to provide the optimal device for each user's unique needs. As of today, this portfolio includes Oticon Intent with second-generation AI and support for modern connectivity standards. This applies also for Oticon Zeal. Oticon Zeal is launching in phases, meaning availability will vary from market to market, while Oticon Intent is available globally.

About Oticon

More than 700 million people worldwide suffer from hearing loss. The majority are over the age of 50 while eight percent are under the age of 18. Oticon's vision is to create a world where people are no longer limited by hearing loss. A world where hearing aids fit seamlessly into life and help people realise their full potential, while avoiding the health consequences of hearing loss. Oticon develops and manufactures hearing aids for both adults and children and supports every kind of hearing loss from mild to profound and we pride ourselves on developing some of the most innovative hearing aids in the market. Headquartered in Denmark, we are a global company and part of Demant with more than 22,000 employees and revenues of around DKK 22 billion. Changing technology. Changing conventions. Changing lives. Oticon – Life-changing hearing technology. https://www.oticon.global

[1] Google, Android, and related marks and logos are trademarks of Google LLC.