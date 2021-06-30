OTC Markets Group Welcomes Adcore Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Adcore Inc. ("Adcore" or the "Company") (TSX: ADCO; OTCQX: ADCOF), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Adcore begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "ADCOF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares will also continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ADCO".

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Congratulations to Adcore Inc on upgrading to our OTCQX Best Market. Adcore joins the growing number of Israeli headquartered issuers that have seen success on our OTCQX and OTCQB markets. And, we encourage more internationally based companies to utilize this efficient alternative to build North American visibility and gain secondary access to U.S. investors," Jason Paltrowitz, OTC Markets Group EVP – Corporate Services.

"We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQX as a next step to building long term shareholder value both in the US and Canada," commented Omri Brill, Chief Executive Officer of Adcore Inc. "A portion of our investor base is currently in the U.S. and we believe this will complement our Toronto Stock Exchange listing by further broadening our visibility to a large investor audience as we continue to create unique solutions and drive growth as a marketing innovator in the e-commerce sector."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Adcore

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Adcore IR contacts:

ADCORE INC.

https://www.adcore.com/investors/

Martijn van den Bemd, GM North America U.S. Investor Relations John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau IMS Investor Relations Canada Investor Relations Virtus Advisory Group Telephone: 647-497-5337 Telephone: 203-972-9200 Telephone: 416-644-5081 Email: martijn@adcore.com Email: jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com Email: info@virtusadvisory.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394985/Newly_Trading_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com



SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.