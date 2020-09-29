OTC Markets Group Welcomes A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, announced A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: AZ; OTCQX: AAZZF), an Israel based technology company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® market.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. begins trading on OTCQX under the symbol "AAZZF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to welcome A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Cross-trading on the OTCQX Market offers Israeli companies an efficient solution to access North American investors by providing improved transparency, disclosure and better access to trading without the burden of SEC filing."

Bentsur Josheph, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp's CEO stated, "We are very honored to have qualified to OTCQX which will allow our shareholders to trade their shares on such a prestigious platform. This is another milestone that we are proud to achieve in our unwavering dedication to provide shareholder value for our investors."

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is an innovative technology company based out of Israel, specializing in military technology and expanding into the civilian markets. A2Z has been operating for over 30 years and has a client base with 75 recurring clients, including the Israel Defense Forces, Security Forces, and Ministry of Defence among others. A2Z plans to leverage their cash flow-generating core-business to expand into the civilian robotics and automobile markets.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

