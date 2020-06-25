OTC Markets Group Designates Soren Brinkmann as an OTCQX Sponsor

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, announced that Soren Brinkmann, an attorney representing the law firm of Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen (BKH Law), has been designated as an OTCQX sponsor representing the Nordic region.

Soren Brinkmann, representing Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen, is approved by OTC Markets Group to act as a sponsor for companies to be quoted on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets. Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen is among the region's leading law firms with expertise in capital markets strategies.

"OTC Markets Group is delighted to welcome Soren Brinkmann to our community of qualified OTCQX sponsors," said Joe Coveney, VP, International Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "As public companies in the Nordic region continue to choose the OTCQX market as a cost-effective solution to access U.S. investors, it is important to engage professionals with a command of the responsibilities guided by the OTCQX Rules."

To qualify for the OTCQX market, all U.S. and International companies must engage an OTCQX Sponsor. To learn more about the OTCQX Market, contact Joe Coveney at jcoveney@otcmarkets.com.

About Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen

Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen is a Danish law firm with an international perspective. The firm assists Danish companies in their international activities as well as advises foreign companies on Danish business law matters.

Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen is a member of Meritas, a leading pre-screened independent network of law firms focused on traders. Through Meritas, Brinkmann Kronborg Henriksen offers its clients quality assured advice in about 250 global markets from the network's almost 7,500 lawyers.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

media@otcmarkets.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063619/OTC_Markets_News_Update_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.otcmarkets.com



SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.