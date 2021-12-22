Ostomy Care Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3957.67 Million by 2027 - Arizton

- Health program out of an overall government health budget of about $23 billion. Therefore, the growing disease burden, coupled with improved government initiatives, expects to boost the country's ostomy care market.

- Key to local manufacturers, the focus is to develop ostomy bags as innovative and advance as possible. They continuously launch new advanced ostomy appliances, which are contributing to the ostomy care market growth.

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ostomy care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the period 2021−2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The presence of prominent market players, better disease awareness, high healthcare spending and favorable reimbursements are the primary factors for the significant market share in the region.

In 2021, Europe was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 49.19% share of the global ostomy care market and witness the highest incremental growth of USD 315.60 million during the forecast period.

The ostomy care market in US was valued at USD 826.82 million in 2027 and has major contributor in north America ostomy care market sharing 88.58%.

in 2027 and has major contributor in north America ostomy care market sharing 88.58%. Ostomy bags is the major contributor in the global ostomy care market, and it is likely to witness high incremental growth of USD 714.69 million during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The ostomy care market is intensely competitive. Manufacturers compete directly with several companies in ostomy bags. Based on factors, such as price, quality, compliance and innovation, product features and capabilities.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, system, usage, shape, end-users, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 27 other prominent vendors

Ostomy Care Market – Segmentation

In 2021, the ostomy bags segment accounted for 84.01% of the global ostomy care market. Also, as revenues from consumables are recurring in nature, vendors are strategizing to maximize their sales volume and profit margins by expanding their existing ostomy bags product portfolio.

There are a wide range of ostomy accessories, and it relies upon what type of ostomy patients have and they manage leaking issues, smell, and peristomal hernia. Many manufacturers offer a diverse range of accessories for effective management of ostomy to boom their growth in the market.

The drainable segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 74.93% in the global ostomy care market in 2021.

Ostomy Care Market by Product

Ostomy Bags

Surgery



Colostomy





Ileostomy





Urostomy

Ostomy Accessories

Ostomy Care Market by System

One-piece

Two-piece

Ostomy Care Market by Usage

Drainable

Closed-end

Ostomy Care Market by Shape

Flat

Convex

Ostomy Care Market by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Post-Acute care center

Home care

Ostomy Care Market – Dynamics

Portea Medical and ConvaTec partnered together to offer ostomy care and wound management products and services at home. There are many home healthcare agencies that work for ostomy patients, which include MedStar Health, Professional Home Care Services (PHCS), Nightingales, Portea Medical, and Johns Hopkins boosting their growth in the market. there is high potential growth for ostomy care in the emerging market on account of increasing aging population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, especially IBD, increased healthcare expenditure, and the growing e-commerce sector. Telehealth ostomy care is a distinctive niche market, which can provide timely, high-quality care. One way to adopt telemedicine is to combine home care with a certified stoma nurse that has the skills and experience to address complications, arising before and after ostomy surgery.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

The emergence of Next -Generation ostomy care

High Demand for Home Healthcare Agencies Among Ostomates

High Growth Potential for Ostomy Care in Emerging Markets

Increasing Adoption of Telehealth for Ostomy Care

Prevalence of Health Conditions That Resulting in Ostomy Surgery

Reimbursement policies in Developed Countries

Technological Advancements in Ostomy Care Products

Ostomy Care Market – Geography

In 2021, Europe was the major revenue contributor and accounted for 49.19% share of the global ostomy care market. The use of telemedicine services witnessed uptick in Europe because the region was out under a strict lockdown, and stoma patients require continuously monitoring by healthcare providers. Therefore, there was a high demand for home-based ostomy care services and ostomy-trained nurses in the region. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue generators countries in the region. The rapid adoption of technologically advanced medical procedures and government initiatives such as reimbursement policies to improve the quality of healthcare systems play a pivotal role in the growth of the market in France. vendors are coming up with new marketing and sales strategies to increase the sale of highly advanced ostomy care products. Therefore, a high patient pool, coupled with the availability of advanced devices, is expected to boost the UK ostomy care market.

Ostomy Care Market by Geography

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain

North America

US



Canada

APAC

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Prominent Vendors

Coloplast group

Hollister

ConvaTec

Braun Melsungen

Other Prominent Vendors

Marlen Manufacturing & Development

ALCARE

Welland Medical

Nu-Hope Laboratories

Cymed

Schena Ostomy Technologies

Perma-Type

Salts Healthcare

Torbot Group

Ostoform

STOUQ

ALTREBO LIMITADA

Eakin

Anacapa Technologies

Safe n' Simple

KEM Enterprises

3M

Smith-Nephew

Fortis Medical Products

Stomagienics

Trio Healthcare

Global Surgimed Industries

Colo-Majic Enterprises

Peak Medical

GHD GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland

NB Products

Alliance Pharmaceuticals

