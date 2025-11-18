Osteoporosis Market Set to Expand Significantly During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Due to Rising Aging Population and Novel Therapeutics | DelveInsight

The osteoporosis market is expanding steadily, driven largely by aging populations and rising awareness of fracture risk and bone health. Advances in diagnostics and novel therapies, including EB613 (EnteraBio), AGA2118 (Angitia Biopharmaceuticals), RT-102 (Rani Therapeutics), and others, are widening treatment options and boosting market value.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Osteoporosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, osteoporosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Osteoporosis Market Summary

The market size for osteoporosis in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest osteoporosis treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In the US, more than 53 million people either already have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass.

people either already have osteoporosis or are at high risk due to low bone mass. Leading osteoporosis companies developing emerging therapies, such as EnteraBio, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Rani Therapeutics, and others, are developing new therapy for osteoporosis that can be available in the osteoporosis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for osteoporosis that can be available in the osteoporosis market in the coming years. The promising osteoporosis therapies in clinical trials include EB613, AGA2118, RT-102, and others.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Osteoporosis Market

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis

The global burden of osteoporosis is increasing rapidly due to the growing elderly population, especially among postmenopausal women. As life expectancy rises, the prevalence of age-related bone loss and fragility fractures continues to drive the demand for osteoporosis diagnosis and treatment.

Growing Awareness and Screening Programs

Public health initiatives and awareness campaigns emphasizing bone health, fracture prevention, and early diagnosis are increasing treatment rates. Healthcare organizations and patient advocacy groups are actively promoting screening for postmenopausal and elderly populations.

Emergence of Novel Classes in Osteoporosis Management

A robust range of treatments, including bisphosphonates, SERMs, anabolic agents, and RANKL inhibitors, provides personalized approaches.

Launch of Emerging Osteoporosis Drugs

The expected launch of emerging therapies such as EB613 (EnteraBio), AGA2118 (Angitia Biopharmaceuticals), RT-102 (Rani Therapeutics), and others will change the dynamics of the osteoporosis market in the coming years.

Emergence of Oral Anabolic Therapies in Osteoporosis Management

The emergence of oral anabolic therapies, such as EB613, addresses the accessibility and compliance limitations of subcutaneous injectables, offering improved adherence, convenience, and clinical adoption in osteoporosis management.

Romosozumab Paves the Way for Next-Generation Osteoporosis Therapies

Agents like romosozumab (EVENITY), which have both anabolic and antiresorptive effects, open new avenues for faster and more robust improvements in bone density, especially in patients at high risk of fractures.

Osteoporosis Market Analysis

The osteoporosis treatment landscape is primarily dominated by pharmacological interventions, broadly categorized into anti-resorptive agents (such as bisphosphonates, estrogen agonists/antagonists, estrogens, calcitonin, and denosumab), anabolic agents (including teriparatide and abaloparatide), and mixed agents like romosozumab. Beyond these established therapies, additional anti-resorptive options include estrogen replacement and selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), notably raloxifene, lasofoxifene, and bazedoxifene. Dietary supplements, such as calcium and vitamin D, also contribute to supportive benefits for patients with osteoporosis.

In October 2019, the U.S. FDA approved BONSITY, a biosimilar of FORTEO, for the treatment of osteoporosis in patients at high risk of fractures. When conservative approaches, such as medication, exercise, and diet, fail to produce results within three months, surgical interventions become necessary. Two minimally invasive options for spinal osteoporotic fractures include kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty.

Currently, the osteoporosis market is largely driven by biosimilars and generics, which continue to show strong therapeutic promise. The pipeline, however, remains relatively limited, with only a few investigational products under development by companies such as EnteraBio, Angitia, and Rani Therapeutics. OssiFi is actively seeking collaborative partnerships with organizations aligned with its mission to address disorders linked to the sclerostin pathway, including osteoporosis. Notably, EB613 represents a novel approach in this space, as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone-building) tablet designed for once-daily use, offering a potential dual mechanism of action to bridge current treatment gaps.

Osteoporosis Competitive Landscape

The potential osteoporosis drugs in clinical trials include EB613 (EnteraBio), AGA2118 (Angitia Biopharmaceuticals), RT-102 (Rani Therapeutics), and others.

EnteraBio's EB613 is being developed as the first oral, once-daily osteoanabolic tablet aimed at postmenopausal women with low bone mineral density (BMD) and high-risk osteoporosis who have not experienced prior fractures. In a placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase II trial, EB613 achieved both its primary and secondary endpoints. The planned Phase III registrational trial for EB613 is structured to meet the quantitative BMD benchmarks proposed by SABRE and is expected to commence in the second half of 2025. Following FDA Type C and D meetings, the company received alignment on the use of a placebo, the defined patient population, and BMD as a key endpoint. A BMD Endpoint Qualification Ruling and a SABRE update are anticipated in 2025.

Rani Therapeutics' RT-102 represents the original RaniPill capsule formulation containing the parathyroid hormone analog PTH(1-34), designed to treat osteoporosis. Rani Therapeutics has completed a pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting with the FDA for RT-102, which utilizes the RaniPill GO platform and a proprietary human PTH(1-34) analog formulation. The company anticipates initiating a Phase II clinical trial for RT-102.

Angitia Biopharmaceuticals' AGA2118 is a bispecific antibody under development for osteoporosis that simultaneously targets sclerostin and DKK1, two key inhibitors of WNT signaling in osteoblasts and bone metabolism. By neutralizing both molecules, AGA2118 is intended to prevent compensatory upregulation of either target, thereby enhancing BMD improvements in osteoporotic patients. Angitia, which fully owns the bispecific antibody, announced in November 2024 the first patient dosing in ARTEMIS, its Phase II clinical study evaluating AGA2118 for osteoporosis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the osteoporosis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the osteoporosis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Recent Developments in the Osteoporosis Market

In September 2025, Entera Bio announced that data from its lead program, EB613, currently in late-stage clinical development for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, had been selected for presentation at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2025 Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington.

announced that data from its lead program, EB613, currently in late-stage clinical development for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis, had been selected for presentation at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2025 Annual Meeting in Seattle, Washington. In September 2025, Shanghai Henlius Biotech and Organon announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved BILDYOS (denosumab-nxxp) injection 60 mg/mL and BILPREVDA (denosumab-nxxp) injection 120 mg/1.7 mL, biosimilars to PROLIA (denosumab) and XGEVA (denosumab), respectively, for all indications of the reference products.

What is Osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a chronic bone disease characterized by a decrease in bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue, leading to increased fragility and a higher risk of fractures. It occurs when the balance between bone formation and bone resorption is disrupted; bones lose minerals such as calcium faster than they are replaced, making them weak and porous. Often referred to as the "silent disease," osteoporosis typically progresses without noticeable symptoms until a fracture occurs, most commonly in the hip, spine, or wrist. It primarily affects postmenopausal women due to hormonal changes, but can also impact men and individuals with certain medical conditions or lifestyle factors. Early diagnosis and preventive measures, including adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, regular exercise, and medication when necessary, are crucial for maintaining bone health and reducing fracture risk.

Osteoporosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The osteoporosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current osteoporosis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Osteoporosis affects over 3 million people in the UK, with more than 500,000 people receiving hospital treatment for fragility fractures every year as a result of osteoporosis.

The osteoporosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Prevalence of Osteoporosis

Diagnosed Prevalence of Osteoporosis

Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteoporosis

Prevalence of Primary Osteoporosis

Prevalence of Secondary Osteoporosis

Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures

Osteoporosis-related Comorbidities

Osteoporosis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Osteoporosis Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Osteoporosis Epidemiology Segmentation Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Diagnosed Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Prevalence of Primary Osteoporosis, Prevalence of Secondary Osteoporosis, Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures, and Osteoporosis-related Comorbidities Key Osteoporosis Companies EnteraBio, Angitia Biopharmaceuticals, Rani Therapeutics, Amgen, UCB, and others Key Osteoporosis Therapies EB613, AGA2118, RT-102, EVENITY, PROLIA, and others

Scope of the Osteoporosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Osteoporosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Osteoporosis current marketed and emerging therapies Osteoporosis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Osteoporosis Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Osteoporosis Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Osteoporosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Osteoporosis Market Key Insights 2 Osteoporosis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Osteoporosis 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Osteoporosis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape (Analysis by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) 6.2 Market Share of Osteoporosis by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2024 6.3 Market Share of Osteoporosis by Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2034 7 Disease Background and Overview 8 Osteoporosis Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Osteoporosis in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.5.1 Total Prevalence of Osteoporosis in the United States 9.5.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Osteoporosis in the United States 9.5.3 Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteoporosis of Osteoporosis in the United States 9.5.4 Prevalence of Primary Osteoporosis in the United States 9.5.5 Prevalence of Secondary Osteoporosis in the United States 9.5.6 Incidence of Osteoporotic Fractures in the United States 9.5.7 Osteoporosis-related comorbidities in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Osteoporosis Patient Journey 11 Marketed Osteoporosis Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.1.1 EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg): Amgen and UCB 11.1.2 Product Description 11.1.3 Regulatory Milestones 11.1.4 Other Development Activities 11.1.5 Summary of Pivotal Trial 11.1.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.1.7 Analysts' Views 11.2 PROLIA (denosumab): Amgen 12 Emerging Osteoporosis Drugs 12.1 Key Cross Competition 12.2 EB613 (PTH 1-34): EnteraBio 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Development Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst Views 12.3 RT-102: Rani Therapeutics 12.4 AGA2118: Angitia Biopharmaceuticals 13 Osteoporosis Market: 7MM Market Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Osteoporosis Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Osteoporosis Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Osteoporosis in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Osteoporosis Market Size 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Osteoporosis in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Osteoporosis by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Osteoporosis Market Size 13.8 Japan Osteoporosis Market Size 14 Osteoporosis Market Unmet Needs 15 Osteoporosis Market SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views on Osteoporosis 17 Osteoporosis Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Osteoporosis: Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Osteoporosis Market Report Methodology

