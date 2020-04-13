Osteoporosis Drugs Market to Reach $10.47 Bn Globally, by 2026 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid increase in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle propel the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market

PORTLAND, Oregon, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026" According to the report, the global osteoporosis drugs industry was estimated at $7.65 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $10.47 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid growth in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects of osteoporosis drugs and stringent drug approval process hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth prospects in emerging markets is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1491

The bisphosphonates segment to retain its dominance by 2026-

Based on drug class, the bisphosphonates segment contributed to more than one-third of the global osteoporosis drugs market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate from 2019 to 2026. This is owing to increase in investment in R&D of advanced novel bisphosphonates drugs by major players. On the other hand, the rank ligand inhibitors would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.6% by the end of 2026, owing to the fact that these drugs are used to treat bone metastasis by acting as a chemo attractant to bone for tumor cells that expresses its receptor, RANK.

The oral segment to maintain the lion's share during the estimated period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global osteoporosis drugs market, owing to the large number of osteoporosis medications, which are available as oral drugs in the market. Simultaneously, the injectable segment would manifest the CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need for drugs, which exhibit enhanced bioavailability and act rapidly

North America to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Owing to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs and surge in incidence of osteoporosis. At the same time, the LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the constantly evolving life science industry fuels the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1491

Key market players-

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Radius Health

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Antimalarial Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Inflation Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Antiviral Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

AI for Drug Discovery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research