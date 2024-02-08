Össur climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Össur, a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions that help people live a Life Without Limitations®, announced today that the company`s emissions reduction targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Össur commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 79% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Össur also commits to reducing absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy-related activities, upstream and downstream transportation and distribution by 25% by 2030 from a 2021 base year.

In its ambition to become net-zero by 2050, Össur also commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050 from a 2019 base year and to reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions by 90% by 2050 from a 2021 base year.

These ambitious near-term (2030) and net-zero (2050) targets provide the company a clear guidance on where to prioritize efforts that support climate action, and are in line with what climate science deems necessary to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

As a leading global provider of innovative mobility solutions, Össur has a positive impact on society through products and services that contribute to good health. The company has a robust sustainability agenda and captures its commitment under the theme of Responsible for Tomorrow®, recognizing that the decisions and actions taken today, will affect future generations.

Reflecting continuous progress on climate initiatives, Össur recently received a B score from global environmental non-profit CDP, for its disclosures on climate change. This score is an improvement from the previous year and above the C average score for medical device companies.



"Sustainability is embedded into our strategy and throughout our organization. Having our emissions reduction targets validated by the SBTi is a significant milestone and confirms the diligent work we are doing to minimize our environmental impact," says Sveinn Sölvason, Össur President and CEO. He added, "While the task at hand is a challenging one, we are committed to doing our utmost to reach both our near term and net-zero targets. When it comes to the whole value chain, we cannot do it alone, and society as a whole must acknowledge and collaborate on initiatives that will reduce global emissions."

Össur committed to the Science Based Targets initiative in May 2022, submitted its reduction targets and documentation for validation in June 2023 and received verification on 30 January 2024.

Read more about how Össur addresses its climate impact and other sustainability metrics in the Össur 2023 Annual Report.

CONTACT:

Edda H. Geirsdottir

VP Corporate Communications

egeirsdottir@ossur.com