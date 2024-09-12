OSS And BSS Market to Reach $66.2 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 13.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for reducing operational expenses (OPEX), and growing adoption of convergent billing systems are the major factors that drive the growth of the OSS & BSS market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "OSS And BSS Market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution Type (Network Planning and Design, Service Delivery, Service Fulfillment, Service Assurance, Customer and Product Management, Billing and Revenue Management, Network Performance Management, and Others), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-commerce, and Others), and Type (OSS and BSS): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "OSS and BSS market" was valued at $19.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $66.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for reducing operational expenses (OPEX), growing adoption of convergent billing systems, and rise in trend of outsourcing the OSS & BSS services boost the development of the global OSS & BSS market. However, the interoperability issues between legacy and new systems and increase in data security & privacy concerns among businesses hamper the OSS & BSS market growth. On the contrary, the growing adoption of cloud technology transforming the telecom industry and the increasing adoption of next-generation operating systems are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the OSS & BSS market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $19.2 Billion Market Size in 2033 $66.2 billion CAGR 13.5 % No. of Pages in Report 330 Segments Covered Component, Solution Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Type, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for reducing operational expenses (OPEX)

Growing adoption of convergent billing systems

Surge in trend of outsourcing the OSS & BSS services Opportunities Growing adoption of cloud technology transforming the telecom industry

Increase in adoption of next-generation operating systems Restraints Interoperability issues between legacy and new systems

Increase in data security & privacy concerns among businesses

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period, owing to the significant development of the telecommunication industry, along with the emerging demand of business-to-business support systems.

The network planning & design segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By solution type, the network planning & design segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the advent of 5G technology creating a new level of network performance, along with the growing usage of new technologies in telecom infrastructure.

The on-premise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the OSS & BSS market revenue, due to the operators can scale their on-premise infrastructure according to their specific growth plans and operational needs, allowing them to manage and optimize resources, perform maintenance.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By organization size, the large enterprise's segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing demand from financial institutes and communication service providers (CSPs), along with the surging demand for widespread network components across large enterprises.

The IT & telecom segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the OSS & BSS market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing need for telecom operators to monetize their networks with next-generation OSS & BSS, along with the need to improve customer experience across telecom infrastructure.

The OSS segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By type, the OSS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global OSS & BSS market revenue, due to the rising need to handle the network complexities in new deployments of 5G networks, along with the growing focus on real-time network monitoring and performance management.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the OSS & BSS market revenue, owing to increasing technological advancements such as using artificial intelligence and machine learning have made OSS & BSS systems to predict and prevent network failures.

Leading Market Players: -

Accenture Inc.

Amdocs Group

Capgemini SA

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Comarch SA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infovista SAS

Nokia Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the OSS & BSS market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

