OSR Holdings Announces Strategic Roadmap for Tokenization Under Reg D Framework in Partnership with BCM Europe AG

BELLEVUE, Wash. and ZUG, Switzerland, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH), a global healthcare company advancing biomedical and wellness innovation, today announced the official roadmap for a targeted $50 million security token offering (STO) planned for launch in the second half of 2025 under Regulation D of the U.S. Securities Act. The token, with the working title OSRT, will be a securitized digital asset representing OSR Holdings' equity exposure and is designed to align with the company's blockchain-based capital strategy.

As part of this roadmap, Taekwondo Access Credit (TAC)—a utility token that rewards participation and has growing adoption in the global Taekwondo community —will be accepted alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) as eligible currencies for subscription to the OSRT offering. Taekwondo remains one of the world's most widely practiced martial arts, with an estimated 70 million practitioners of all ages across 190 countries. TAC has been selected as one of the subscription tokens for the upcoming STO, alongside BTC and USDT, for its possible real-world utility with blood glucose monitoring devices, details of which OSRH intends to announce in a forthcoming press release.

BCM Europe intends to convert a substantial portion of its TAC holdings into BTC or USDT through market-based transactions prior to its anticipated participation. Due to the convertibility of TAC into OSRT and to ensure compliance and mitigate potential insider trading concerns, BCM Europe AG, the issuer of TAC and the largest shareholder of OSRH, will not be permitted to use TAC directly in subscribing to the OSRT offering. Other interested and eligible subscribers of OSRT will be able to use BTC, USDT, or TAC to acquire OSRT tokens.

"Our upcoming STO is not just a tokenization of our equity – it's a foundational element of our long-term capital and treasury strategy," said Peter Hwang, CEO of OSRH. "We believe that our combined $50 million STO plan and $80 million equity line of credit (ELOC) from White Lion GBM Innovation Fund provides a credible and achievable path towards building a $100 million Bitcoin and USDT reserve on our balance sheet."

Key Elements of the OSRT Security Token Roadmap:

Plan for up to $50 Million STO Under Reg D

OSR Holdings aims to raise up to $50 million in digital assets via the OSRT token in the second half of 2025, offered under Regulation D, targeting accredited investors.

Eligibility of BTC, USDT, and TAC

OSRT will be offered to accredited investors who may subscribe using BTC, USDT, or TAC, enabling diversified participation and aligning with OSRH's existing blockchain ecosystem partnerships.

Special Restrictions for BCM Europe AG

While TAC will be accepted from eligible investors in the STO, BCM Europe AG, as the issuer of TAC and a major shareholder of OSR Holdings, will not be permitted to subscribe using TAC directly. Instead, BCM Europe will convert its TAC holdings into BTC or USDT through market-based transactions, a process designed to avoid conflicts of interest and align with best practices on insider participation.

ELOC-Backed Liquidity Plan

In parallel to the STO, OSR Holdings continues to draw from its $80 million ELOC from White Lion GBM Innovation Fund, further reinforcing its capital base and enabling the company to scale its crypto holdings toward a realistic $100 million reserve.

Crypto-Healthcare Convergence Strategy:

OSRH is integrating decentralized finance with healthcare innovation, supported by its unique ecosystem that includes TAC, which is already actively used within the global Taekwondo community. Additional announcements on TAC real-world integration with digital healthcare are planned for 3Q2025.

"This roadmap represents a significant evolution in how public healthcare companies can engage with digital finance," said Chris Bang, Chief Financial Officer of OSRH. "By structuring this offering with both transparency and accessibility in mind, we aim to reach a new generation of investors while maintaining regulatory discipline and operational integrity."

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovation approaches to health and wellness to support global health outcomes. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH is engaged in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device distribution. OSRH's vision is to acquire and operate a portfolio of innovative healthcare and wellness companies, improving patient care through cutting-edge research and development. For more information, visit www.OSR-Holdings.com

About BCM Europe AG

BCM Europe AG is a healthcare and blockchain investment firm based in Zug, Switzerland. BCM Europe is the founding organization behind Taekwondo Access Credit (TAC), a utility token adopted globally in the martial arts community and traded on centralized exchanges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the expected timeline and design of the OSRT security token offering and BCM Europe's participation strategy. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to regulatory approvals, market volatility, and technical readiness. The OSRT Token offering has not yet been approved by the Board of OSR Holdings and will proceed only upon satisfaction of applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Contact Information

OSR Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-holdings.com

+82-31-948-9419

BCM Europe AG

Media Relations

group@bellevuecm.com

+41-41-725-0800

