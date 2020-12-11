Osome wins Singapore Partner of the Year at Xero Asia Awards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Osome has been awarded Xero's Singapore Partner of the Year for Xero Awards Asia 2020. The annual Xero Awards recognises excellence among their accounting and bookkeeping partners and celebrates the role of its partners in helping small businesses thrive.

"It was incredibly tough to judge the many entries in this year's Xero Awards: Asia - so many of our accounting, bookkeeping and app partners are doing amazing things to help small businesses thrive," as stated on the Xero Awards website.

Finalists were assessed on innovation, marketing strategy, knowledge of Xero's products and tools, amongst other criteria for the Partner of the Year award.

Osome, which has been a Platinum Partner of Xero since March 2020, is a technology company that disrupts traditional business administration. It provides online accounting services for SMEs especially those involved with selling their products via e-commerce platforms like Amazon, ebay, and Shopify. In addition to that, Osome also provides a comprehensive range of back-end services like incorporation, payroll and corporate secretarial service. These are tedious but unavoidable tasks which entrepreneurs usually outsource. With over 5,000 clients across the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong, the company has recently raised USD$3 million in funding from XA Network and AltaIR Capital.

"This is amazing news to receive at the end of 2020. It strengthens our commitment to free up entrepreneurs' mind and time by turning painful paperwork tasks into an Osome experience, while they grow their business. As we enter 2021, we will be improving the technology behind our service to focus on customer experience," said Victor Lysenko, CEO and Founder of Osome.

About Osome

Osome, which is based in Singapore, was launched in January 2018 to facilitate business management for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Its suite of services includes online business registration, accounting, taxation, corporate secretary services, and payroll management. The platform uses automation tools and AI (artificial intelligence) to increase response time and accuracy, and to lower cost. It has market presence in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong. In 2020, it raised US$3 million in funding led by Target Global, including Phystech Ventures, AD.RU funds, and several angel investors.

Find out more about Osome at https://osome.com/uk/

Media Contact

Osome

Safiah Alias

safiah@osome.com

SOURCE Osome