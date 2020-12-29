OSOME - The Future of Entrepreneurship 2021 Report

SINGAPORE, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What will business, work and life look like after the pandemic is over? What trends do major players see emerging? The Future of Entrepreneurship 2021 Report by Osome and partners is meant to answer these questions. Osome is a business assistant app that digitizes accounting and compliance tasks for thousands of entrepreneurs in Singapore, the UK and Hong Kong.

They worked with Shopify, OCBC Bank, Xero, foodpanda, Aspire, Intellect, and many more to gather insights about the post-covid way of doing business. With their help they established 19 new trends from remote working to the future of money, education, industry disruptions and staying healthy.

Asian markets are entering the post-covid reality ahead of others and insights provided by the regional industry leaders will soon be applicable to the whole world. Osome's mission is to empower entrepreneurs and allow them to focus on their business, clients, product and team, and the report will help businesses stay ahead of the curve.

Here are some themes covered in the project:

See you in the future: the great pivot to the post-pandemic - Gilberto Gaeta, XA Network member, Director of Google Customer Solutions

Of all the newly converted digital pilgrims, two thirds will stay. They have overcome the initial barrier of trusting the platforms to provide a positive experience. Now they reward service champions and punish the complacent brands.

The quantum leap: how ecommerce took the driver's seat - Frankie Ng, Lead Hong Kong at Shopify

The crisis accelerated e-commerce growth a decade forward. As they land in a fierce competition scene, the online sellers calibrate weapons to emerge on top.

The era of core focus entrepreneurship - Pedro Ericsson Pinto, Head of Growth at Neat

Businesses first learned to cut down anything that wasn't key competence. Next, they outsourced any necessities that weren't contributing to their direct performance. They are now recruiting customers to become their co-creators in shaping future growth.

Osome takes care of accounting, company formation, and government reporting for thousands of Ecommerce sellers and SMEs in Singapore, the UK and Hong Kong. Automations do the routine, while human experts focus on complex advisory in Osome's mobile app or web platform.

