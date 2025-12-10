OSN and the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Asset and Stablecoin Infrastructure in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Stable Network (OSN) and the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi (ADBC) today announced the signing of a strategic partnership at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), making a milestone collaboration to advance compliant digital asset and stablecoin infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partnership unites ADBC's deep regulatory and ecosystem expertise with OSN's leading technology and operational resilience to accelerate the development of digital financial infrastructure in the UAE.

(left to right) Abdulla AI Dhaheri, CEO of the Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi (ADBC), and Lawrence Chu, Co-Founder of OSN, signed a strategic partnership to jointly establish OSN Abu Dhabi at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

OSN is a stablecoin FX exchange infrastructure that enables seamless global money movement between stablecoins and fiat currencies, while ADBC serves as a center for blockchain and Web3 innovation, investment and collaboration in the region.

Through this collaboration, OSN and ADBC will jointly establish OSN Abu Dhabi, a UAE-based digital asset platform designed to deliver scalable and interoperable stablecoin settlement solutions. The platform is set to empower institutions to adopt digital assets at scale while contributing to the UAE's vision of a diversified, innovation driven economy.

"Together with ADBC, we are charting a new chapter for digital finance in one of the world's most forward-thinking markets," said Lawrence Chu, Co-Founder of OSN. "Our shared vision is to make stablecoin infrastructure as seamless and trusted as traditional financial network, fueling new possibilities for cross-border payments and digital asset adoption from the UAE to the world."

"The UAE has become a global hub for financial innovation, and our partnership with OSN leverages this momentum," said Abdulla AI Dhaheri, CEO of ADBC. "By combining our regulatory expertise with OSN's state-of-the-art technology and operational resilience, we are building a digital infrastructure that will help shape the global future of compliant and connected finance."

About Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi (ADBC)

The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi is a leading regional hub dedicated to accelerating blockchain innovation and enterprise adoption across the Middle East. Supporting the UAE's vision for a digitally advanced economy, The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi provides strategic guidance, technical expertise, and ecosystem development to government bodies, industry partners, and emerging technology companies.

Focused on enabling real world implementation of blockchain and Web3 technologies, the Center convenes global innovators, facilitates cross sector collaboration, and drives research backed initiatives that strengthen the region's digital infrastructure. Through its commitment to innovation, regulatory alignment, and industry advancement, The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi plays a key role in positioning the UAE as a global leader in blockchain technologies.

Learn more: https://theblockchaincenter.ae

About Open Stable Network (OSN)

OSN, Open Stable Network, is a global on-chain FX settlement infrastructure enabling seamless cross-border money movement. Through robust APIs, we connect local currency stablecoins across jurisdictions, empowering banks, payment providers, and enterprises to move value instantly and securely.

Built on Web3 infrastructure, our mission is to create a trusted, resilient network for global settlements, bridging stablecoin and fiat rails to make digital payments truly borderless.

Connect Globally. Move Money Freely. Exchange On-Demand.

Learn more: www.OSNetwork.com / LinkedIn / X

