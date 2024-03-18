Oslo University Hospital enters Norway's largest energy performance contract with Caverion

Caverion Corporation Investor News 18 March 2024 at 10:30 EET

HELSINKI, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oslo University Hospital HF (Oslo universitetssykehus, OUS) has committed to significant cuts in energy use by 2030 and is entering into an adapted version of an energy performance contract (EnPC) with Caverion and GK, a technical contractor and service partner.

The contract is a 4-year framework agreement, where Caverion has won the tender as the primary contract party. Based on the tender's evaluation score, the division of assignments is set at 75 per cent to Caverion and 25 per cent to GK. Caverion has also been given the assignment of energy advisory services, which includes for example advice on prioritised order and scope.

"OUS has 1 million square meters of hospital buildings which annual energy use will be reduced by 60 GWh by 2030. We are happy to bring the expertise of Caverion and GK to make this ambition a reality," says Steinar Holm, Head of Real Estate Operations at OUS.

"We believe in EnPC as the foremost tool for profitable energy savings, but we have long seen a need to adjust some practices regarding risk distribution between a supplier and a building owner. The improvements of the contract have been made with the motivation to create the best possible implementation model for OUS as well as to inspire and develop market interest in EnPC," says Ola Lindh, Project Owner at OUS.

"Caverion has extensive experience with deliveries of EnPC projects to Norwegian municipalities and private commercial buildings. We see an enormous potential for energy savings in public buildings, and the EnPC model sets up a collaboration between building owner and contractor that will ensure good results," Knut Gaaserud, Head of Caverion Norway, says.

"OUS has done a brilliant job of finding a model that has made it interesting for us to participate in the tender competition. We are very proud of the first place and that OUS recognises our expertise and high quality. Our energy advisers, technical project managers and technicians are looking forward to starting the work on energy upgrading of OUS's building stock," Knut concludes.

