Osibanjo, Okonkwo, others for Yoda Paga

Other ministers at the event include the founding pastor, The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Intercontinental Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor JT Kalejaiye; the General Overseer and Vision Pioneer Throneroom (Trust) Ministry, Kafanchan, Kaduna State, Apostle Emmanuel Kure; Co- founder of Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM), International Rev. (Dr) Mercy Ezekiel, the Chairman and immediate past chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Rev.(Dr) Stephen Adegbite and Apostle Alexander Bamgbala respectively; Senior Pastor of Trinity House church, Ituah Ighodalo and founder/senior pastor of the Christ Livingspring Apostolic Ministry (CLAM), Wole Oladiyun.

According to one of the Co-ordinators and host pastor of RCCG Lagos Province 19, Bisi Olowoyo, the vision was birthed as a result of the unrest and the state of insecurity in the country hence a mandate from God to raise an altar of Praise and Prayer called Yoda Paga which in Hebrew means praise and intercession.

The convener of the programme, Pastor Bukola Olubona noted that the interdenominational prayer session was initiated to invoke the power of God upon the nation Nigeria. She commended all those who worked tirelessly to endure that the programme becomes a reality.

The event will also feature musical ministrations from Buchi, Mike Abdul, Chigozie Wisdom, Aity Dennis, Tope Alabi, BJ Sax, Shola Sax, Kunle Ajayi, Funke Akinokun, Kingsley Ike, Tosin Alao and Bukola Olubona ( Oyigiyigi).

Christains and every Nigerian who loves this country have been enjoined to attend the programme to pray for Nigeria while those who will not be physically present are to follow the live streaming on different platforms.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1635926/Yoda_Paga_Flyer.jpg

SOURCE RCCG Lagos Province 19