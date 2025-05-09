ORYX STAINLESS OPENS NEW FLAGSHIP FACILITY IN JOHOR, MALAYSIA - STRENGTHENING GLOBAL CIRCULAR ECONOMY AND GREEN STEEL AMBITIONS

PASIR GUDANG, Malaysia, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- - Picture is available at AP -

The Oryx Stainless Group (Oryx), one of the world's leading suppliers of recycled stainless steel raw materials headquartered in the Netherlands, today officially opened its latest facility in Johor, Malaysia. The site reinforces the region's position as a strategic hub for sustainable industrial growth.

Around 200 distinguished guests attended the landmark opening ceremony, including Yang Amat Berhormat Menteri Besar Johor, Dato' Onn Hafiz Bin Ghazi, foreign ambassadors, and senior government officials including the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). The facility showcases Oryx's commitment to combining environmental stewardship with industrial excellence.

Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, CEO of MIDA commended Oryx Stainless for the opening of their new facility, stating, "Malaysia, under the MADANI Government, has implemented specific policies to advance sustainable industrial development. Oryx Stainless Group's new Johor facility demonstrates how international expertise can transform our manufacturing landscape. As a respected name in stainless steel recycling, Oryx Stainless strengthens both Johor's industrial capabilities and Malaysia's position in the global circular economy. MIDA actively supports investments that combine innovation with measurable environmental impact, particularly those creating high-skill employment opportunities for Malaysians"

"Malaysia is key to our strategy of bringing high-quality, low carbon footprint stainless steel raw materials closer to the production centers of Asia," said Mr. Tobias Kämmer, CEO of Oryx Stainless Holding. "Our investment in Johor is not only a business decision – it is a commitment to long-term collaboration, green growth, and shared prosperity. We are proud to contribute to Malaysia's vision of becoming a global leader in sustainable industrial transformation."

A milestone for Malaysia's green transition

The facility arrives at a crucial time for Malaysia's environmental goals, supporting the national target of 45% carbon intensity reduction per GDP by 2030 and helping attract RM300 billion in green investments. With each ton of recycled material saving up to 8.5 tonnes of CO₂, the plant's annual impact approaches 1 million tonnes in emissions reduction.

"Only in very few industries is the recycling rate as high as in stainless steel," explains Michael Pawlowski, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Oryx Stainless Group. "New stainless steel – with no loss in quality – can be produced from up to 90% of the materials processed on this site. The prerequisite is: Smart Recycling, as Oryx Stainless has practiced it since 1990."

Oryx specialises in creating precise blends of recycled raw materials for various stainless steels, addressing the need for over 150 different alloys. Their process involves analysing, storing, and producing high-quality recycled materials to meet specific metallurgical compositions. This ensures consistent quality and reduces the use of high carbon footprint primary raw materials like ferronickel, ferrochrome, and ferromolybdenum. Leveraging its smart logistics and a digitised production setup, Oryx also ensures that the entire blending process is as climate-neutral as possible.

Empowering local talent

Local talent development stands central to the facility's mission. Malaysian employees have already completed advanced training in Thailand, learning to operate specialised equipment including Malaysia's first special Sennebogen material handlers. The workforce, drawn almost entirely from local communities, is set to double by mid-2026. Partnerships with Malaysian universities create pathways for engineering students into the growing green technology sector.

As Phase 1 begins, the facility will process 150,000 tonnes of stainless steel annually, marking a significant step forward in regional resource conservation and sustainable manufacturing. This investment demonstrates how industrial growth can drive both economic and environmental progress in Southeast Asia.

For media enquiries, please refer to this LINK: https://shorturl.at/9L8EQ

For more information, please contact:

MIDA

Ms. Zakiah Sajidan

Director, Machinery and Metal Division

DL: +603-22676769

Email: zakiah@mida.gov.my

ORYX STAINLESS MALAYSIA SDN. BHD.

Marthijn Smit

Phone +66 (0) 38 571 960

smit@oryx.com

www.oryx.com

Website: www.oryx.com