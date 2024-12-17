ORVIBO Introduces Smart Hub Mixpad M5, Redefining New Smart Home Experience

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvibo, a leading provider of global whole-house smart home solutions, today introduces its new Smart hub Mixpad M5, a groundbreaking smart hub that integrates Matter, Zigbee 3.0 gateways and built-in Alexa. Designed to offer a smarter and more interactive experience, the Mixpad M5 combines the functionalities of a gateway, switch, and speaker into one device. Seamlessly compatible with third-party Matter-enabled devices, the new Mixpad M5 offers an unparalleled blend of smart experience and architectural aesthetics.

Orvibo Smart Hub Mixpad M5

According to the latest data from IDC, Orvibo has maintained its position as the market leader in central control panel shipments for four consecutive years. The Mixpad M5 builds on this legacy of innovation. Featuring four-channel switch control, it can connect and manage hundreds of peripheral devices. To address the limitations of earlier products, the Mixpad M5 is compatible with mainstream music platforms, enabling users to enjoy high-quality audio at any time, enhancing both entertainment and interactivity.

As a pioneer in smart home technology, Orvibo remains committed to innovation, openness, and compatibility. To meet the diverse device interconnection needs of users worldwide, the Mixpad M5 supports both the Matter protocol and Zigbee 3.0 gateway, ensuring seamless interoperability across different brands and devices.

Additionally, with the built-in Alexa voice assistant, users can control their smart devices with a single voice command. The Mixpad M5 supports up to 14 languages, meeting the needs of users in different countries.

Other key features include:

Multi-Intelligent Control: Control via app (compatible with Apple Home, Google Home, or the Orvibo App), voice commands, or touchscreen.

Advanced Lighting Control: Adjust brightness and create custom lighting atmospheres.

Smart Notifications: View weather forecasts, set alarms, and more.

The Mixpad M5 is now available in Southeast Asia and Middle East. Partners or users can visit ORVIBO official website or local stores for more details. ORVIBO also invites partnerships with like-minded innovators to shape the future of smart living together.

About Orvibo

ORVIBO is a global leading whole-house smart home solution provider since 2011. With more than 1,000 patents, our product portfolio includes smart control panels, lighting, switches, home security, curtains, smart HVAC systems, and home entertainment solutions. Orvibo has established over 1,600 stores and served more than 4.5 million households worldwide, providing users with smart, aesthetic living experiences. For more information, visit https://global.orvibo.com/

Media Contact: Orvibo Global Marketing Team, Email: marketing@orvibo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580716/output.jpg