ORVANA SUBSIDIARY IN BOLIVIA REPORTS Q1 FY2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announces the filing at the Bolivian stock market by its subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitií, S.A. ("EMIPA"), of its unaudited Financial Statements for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 ("Q1 FY2026").

In September 2023, Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero ("ASFI"), Bolivia's financial regulator, approved and registered EMIPA as an eligible bond issuer on the Bolivian stock market. As a registered bond issuer on the Bolivian stock market, EMIPA is required to file its quarterly financial statements with ASFI. The unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2025 for EMIPA can be viewed at the following ASFI landing page (the "ASFI Page"):

https://www.asfi.gob.bo/pb/entidades-inscritas-registro-del-mercado-valores

To search for EMIPA's financial statements, select the following at the ASFI Page:

Buscar: Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A. EMIPA

Ver: Estados Financieros

Orvana's consolidated Q1 FY2026 financial highlights will be released with the first quarter financials, expected mid-February, 2026

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, the anticipated timing of the Company's first quarter consolidated financial results.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: (i) the timely completion of the Company's internal financial reporting processes; (ii) the availability and accuracy of financial and operating information required to prepare consolidated financial results; (iii) the timely completion of required internal and external reviews of such information; and (iv) the absence of unanticipated issues arising in the financial reporting process that could delay the completion or release of the Company's consolidated first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results.

A variety of risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, among others: delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits and authorizations (including environmental and tailings-related authorizations); the impact of global economic and geopolitical conditions; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; variations in ore grades, metallurgical recoveries and throughput; failure to achieve production estimates or guidance; increases in operating costs (including energy, power and environmental compliance costs); availability of qualified personnel; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development; the Company's ability to successfully implement and commission processing circuits and ancillary facilities at Don Mario (including the copper circuit and any acid leaching circuit and related facilities); the Company's ability to successfully carry out exploration and development plans at Taguas; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms when required; challenges to the Company's property interests and mineral rights; and legislative, regulatory, political, social and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

