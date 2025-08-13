ORVANA REPORTS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2025

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

Don Mario Expansion on Track for Early 2026 Restart

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") reports consolidated financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025 ("Q3 FY2025").

This news release contains only a summary of the Company's financial and operations results for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, and readers should refer to the full set of unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), available on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.orvana.com. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

"All our teams are fully committed to completing the work needed to resume production at Don Mario in early 2026 – a milestone we expect will be transformational by enhancing our production profile", said Juan Gavidia, CEO of Orvana. "Alongside construction progress and business readiness activities, we are advancing the remaining project financing, including a second bond program in Bolivia. This initiative aligns with our long-term strategy and the project's development objectives. The approval process is currently underway, and we expect to provide an update in the near future", he added(*).

Highlights

Bolivia - The Company continues to execute on its key growth project, highlighted by the following:

Oxides Stockpile Project Construction Update



The expansion of the Don Mario Plant in Bolivia continues to progress according to the defined work plan. Earthworks and concrete structures have been completed, and fabrication of steel structures, steel tanks, FRP clarifiers, and pumps is currently underway. Several critical equipment components, including cathodes and anodes manufactured in China , have already been dispatched, with the first shipments currently in transit. In parallel with the expansion works, overhaul activities are being carried out on existing circuits, along with business readiness initiatives. As of the end of July, 49% of the forecasted CAPEX has been disbursed.

Financing Update — Bond Program II Approval Process Underway in Bolivia



As part of its ongoing financing efforts to fund the completion of the project, the Company's Bolivian subsidiary is preparing a second bond issuance program in Bolivia (the "Bond Program II"). The application has been submitted to the Bolivian financial regulator for review and approval. The Company will provide further details in due course.



The Company's objective is to complete the approval process for the Bond Program II before the end of fiscal 2025, in parallel with continued progress on construction activities. The Company remains focused on completing construction by the end of the 2025 calendar year, resuming production immediately thereafter in 2026(*).

Spain:

Production and Operating Cash Flow — Operational improvements have driven stronger quarterly output and continue to support robust operating cash flow generation: Orovalle, the Company's subsidiary in Spain , produced 10,008 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO) (1) in Q3 FY2025, reflecting a 19% increase compared to 8,416 GEO (1) in the previous quarter. The increase in production was driven by higher gold output: 8,536 ounces in Q3 FY2025, compared to 6,792 ounces in the previous quarter. This was due to a 5% increase in tonnage milled, an 18% higher gold grade, and a 2% improvement in gold recovery. Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities before working capital changes (1) of $26.1 million , compared with $15.0 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

— Operational improvements have driven stronger quarterly output and continue to support robust operating cash flow generation: Revised Guidance Orovalle continues progressing with the operational reorganization of the mining area to align its activities with the planned Life of Mine strategy. The Boinás mine will focus on the extraction of oxidized ore, while the Carlés mine will supply the skarn material required for blending (*) . The Carlés mine resumed operations during the third quarter. Initial activities focused on ventilation assessments, dewatering, and ramp enhancements. From this point through to the end of the fiscal year, efforts will concentrate on development and backfilling. These activities have been outsourced to a local service provider. The onboarding process has experienced delays beyond initial projections, primarily due to the time required to obtain necessary permits and fully integrate all personnel. Consequently, mineral production originally scheduled for fiscal 2025 will be deferred to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, impacting the overall production plan for fiscal year 2025. The Boinás mine remained the sole source of ore during the third quarter, extracting 54,629 tonnes (wmt) of oxidized ore and 51,664 tonnes (wmt) of skarn, compared to 33,563 and 86,031 respectively in the previous quarter. Activities during the remaining months of the fiscal year 2025 will prioritize development and backfilling over ore extraction, with the objective of accessing the targeted oxidized ore fronts for the fiscal year 2026 production plan (*) . In light of the impacts to the production plan outlined above, the Company is revising its FY2025 metal production estimates for Orovalle to reflect, among other factors, lower gold production due to the deferral of ore production at the Carlés mine and a lower proportion of oxides in the blend than initially planned, as well as higher copper production driven by improved grades and a higher proportion of skarn in the blend. Guidance for FY2025 is updated from that disclosed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 :





Orovalle – FY2025:

Revised Guidance Previous Guidance Metal Production





Gold (oz)

30,000 – 31,000 37,000 – 41,000 Copper (million lbs)

3.5 – 3.7 2.4 – 2.7 Capital Expenditures (USD thousands)

$9,000 - $10,000 $14,000 - $16,000 Cash operating costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (2)

$1,800 - $1,900 $1,550 - $1,650 All-in sustaining costs (by-product) ($/oz) gold (1) (2) $2,100 - $2,200 $2,000 - $2,150

(1) Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO), cash costs per ounce (COC), all-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce and net cash provided by operating activities before working capital changes per unit are Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures. For further information and detailed reconciliations, please see the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of the Company's Q3 FY2025 MD&A. (2) Fiscal 2025 previous guidance assumptions for COC and AISC included by-product commodity prices of $4.30 per pound of copper, and an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.10. Fiscal 2025 revised guidance assumptions for COC and AISC include by-product commodity prices of $4.30 per pound of copper, an average Euro to US Dollar exchange of 1.12.

Argentina - In Argentina, exploration work is advancing to position the Taguas Project for future growth, highlighted by the following(*):

Orvana is repositioning the strategy of its Taguas Project, located in the San Juan province, now potentially including current sulfides resources, plus deep copper-gold porphyry opportunities.

province, now potentially including current sulfides resources, plus deep copper-gold porphyry opportunities. The Company is updating the Taguas Project geological modeling, with key objectives focused on enhancing the understanding of the oxide-sulfide transition zone, analyzing alteration zoning using infrared spectroscopy, and interpreting current drilling data. Geological modeling update is expected to be ready by the end of fiscal year 2025, coinciding with the commencement of geophysical works, which is expected to begin early in the Southern Hemisphere summer.

The combined interpretation of the outcomes of both the geological modeling and geophysical surveys will be the key to define next steps regarding deep exploration drilling at the property, which the Company expects to commence in 2026.

Outlook

The Company remains on track to complete construction at Don Mario by year-end 2025 and resume production in early 2026. Orovalle operations will continue advancing the mine reorganization strategy as well as exploration programs in alignment with the Life of Mine strategy, while Taguas exploration is set to advance with updated geological modeling and deep exploration works(*).

Selected Operational and Financial Information



Q3 FY2025 Q2 FY2025 Q3 FY2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 GEO (1) 10,008 8,416 13,078 28,118 32,729 Financial Performance (in 000's, except per share amounts)





Revenue $26,982 $26,746 $25,425 $75,441 $61,476 Mining costs $15,234 $16,682 $16,749 $46,617 $48,339 Gross margin $9,571 $7,135 $4,844 $21,175 $3,628 Net income (loss) ($2,181) $499 $3,176 ($256) ($2,319) Net income (loss) per share (basic/diluted) ($0.02) $0.00 $0.02 $0.00 ($0.02) EBITDA (1) $7,878 $5,122 $8,910 $19,379 $10,846 Operating cash flows before non-cash working capital changes $1,933 $6,328 $8,027 $12,422 $10,761 Operating cash flows $4,765 $7,700 $7,484 $14,994 $8,556 Free cash flow (1) ($9,107) ($1,586) $5,834 ($10,188) $4,033 Ending cash and cash equivalents $23,350 $30,045 $5,558 $23,350 $5,558 Capital expenditures (2) $11,040 $7,914 $2,193 $22,610 $6,728



















1 GEO, EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, COC and AISC per ounce are Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures. For further information and detailed reconciliations, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" section of the Company's Q3 FY2025 MD&A, available at www.sedarplus.ca under Orvana's profile, or on the Company's website at https://www.orvana.com/English/investors/financials/default.aspx 2 Capital expenditures are presented on a cash basis.

Orvana subsidiary in Bolivia reports Q3 FY2025 unaudited financial results

As a registered bond issuer on the Bolivian stock market, EMIPA is required to file its quarterly financial statements with Autoridad de Supervisión del Sistema Financiero ("ASFI"). The unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 for EMIPA can be viewed at the following ASFI landing page (the "ASFI Page"):

https://www.asfi.gob.bo/index.php/registro-rmv/mv-entidades-inscritas-en-el-rmv.html

To search for EMIPA's financial statements, select the following at the ASFI Page:

ENTIDADES REGULADAS – EMISORES: Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A. EMIPA

Ver: Estados Financieros

(*) Certain statements in this news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is subject to the cautionary statements and risk factors set out under "Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information" in this news release.

ABOUT ORVANA – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing El Valle and Carlés gold-copper-silver mines in northern Spain, the Don Mario gold-silver property in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

