ORVANA GRADUATES TO TRADING ON OTCQX BEST MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

TSX: ORV

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or "the Company"), is pleased to announce that, as of today, its common shares have graduated to trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX") under the ticker symbol of ORVMF. Orvana's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Exchange under the symbol ORV.

Orvana Minerals Corp. logo

"We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX Best Market, which we believe will enhance Orvana's visibility within the investment community and broaden accessibility to U.S. investors. This milestone is aligned with our strategy of expanding our investor base while supporting our broader growth strategy as we continue advancing the restart of production in Bolivia, progress exploration activities in Argentina, and support stable operations in Spain," stated Nuria Menéndez, Orvana's CFO.

The OTCQX Market is the highest-level market of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. To qualify for trading on OTCQX, companies must meet stringent financial standards, adhere to best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for Orvana common shares at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Orvana – Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain, the Don Mario operation in Bolivia, and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements – Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of trading on the OTCQX Best Market, including enhanced visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors, as well as statements regarding the restart of production in Bolivia, the advancement of exploration activities in Argentina, and the maintenance of stable operations in Spain, as well as the Company's growth strategy, strategic development, and expansion plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "forecasts", "projects", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions.

A variety of risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, among others: delays or difficulties in obtaining or maintaining necessary permits and authorizations (including environmental and tailings-related authorizations); the impact of global economic and geopolitical conditions; fluctuations in the price of gold, silver and copper; variations in ore grades, metallurgical recoveries and throughput; failure to achieve production estimates or guidance; increases in operating costs (including energy, power and environmental compliance costs); availability of qualified personnel; risks generally associated with mineral exploration and development; the Company's ability to successfully complete the implementation and commissioning of processing circuits and ancillary facilities at Don Mario (including the copper circuit and any acid leaching circuit and related facilities); the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms when required; challenges to the Company's property interests and mineral rights; and legislative, regulatory, political, social and economic developments in the countries in which the Company operates. Additional risks are described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2943748/Orvana_Minerals_Corp__ORVANA_GRADUATES_TO_TRADING_ON_OTCQX_BEST.jpg