Orthodontic Headgear Market to Reach $2.09 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of malocclusion, surge in number of product launches and product approvals, and rise in government expenditure to develop the healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global orthodontic headgear market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Orthodontic Headgear Market by Type (Cervical Pull, High Pull, Reverse Pull and Facemask), by Application (Overbite, Overjet, Other alignment disorder), by End User (Hospital, Dental Clinic): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global orthodontic headgear industry generated $1.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.09 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report (235 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15289

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of malocclusion, surge in number of product launches and product approvals, and rise in government expenditure to develop the healthcare infrastructure drive the growth of the global orthodontic headgear market. However, high cost of dental treatment and limited reimbursements for provided by insurers for dental procedures hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in awareness regarding open bite, overbite, underbite, crossbite, and crowded teeth present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the global orthodontic headgear market negatively. Hospitals postponed or canceled non-urgent and minor procedures for dental care to take care of Covid-infected patients. This, in turn, reduced the demand for orthodontic headgears.

In addition, dental clinics were closed during the pandemic to avoid the possibility of cross-contamination. This, in turn, led to lowered usage of orthodontic headgears for dental procedures. Consequently, the demand reduced considerably.

Opening of new dental clinics or expansion of existing ones was postponed as there were lockdown restrictions. This also impacted the market revenue negatively.

The cervical pull segment to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the cervical pull segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global orthodontic headgear market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in prevalence of malocclusion and increase in number of product launches for cervical-pull headgear. The report also analyzes the segments including high pull, reverse pull, and facemask.

Purchase Inquiry:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15289

The overbite segment continue its leadership in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the overbite segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global orthodontic headgear market, and will continue its leadership in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of overbite and increase in awareness among people regarding availability of treatment options for overbite. The research also analyzes the segments including overjet and other alignment disorder.

The hospital segment to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospital segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global orthodontic headgear market, and is estimated to continue its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. In addition, this segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in the number of hospitals and rise in the expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure. The report also analyzes the dental clinic segment.

North America to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global orthodontic headgear market, and is projected to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of product launch and product approval, increase in number of key players, and developed healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to rise in expenditure by government organization to develop the healthcare sector and increase in awareness among people regarding malocclusion and its treatment. The report also discusses the regions such as LAMEA and Europe.

Leading Market Players

3M Company

Adenta GmbH

American Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Dentaurum Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

G&H Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Ortho Kinetics Corporation

Plaza Orthodontics

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Ortho Technology

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):



Syphilis Testing Market by Type (Primary & Secondary Syphilis, Others), by Location of Testing (Laboratory testing, Point of care (POC) testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Synthetic Biology Market by Products (Synthetic DNA, Synthetic Genes, Software Tools, Synthetic Cells, Chassis Organisms), Technology (Genetic Engineering, Bioinformatics, Microfluidics), and Application (Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2020

Liver Disease Treatment Market by Treatment Type (Antiviral Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Vaccines, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy Drugs) and Disease Type (Hepatitis, Autoimmune Diseases, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Cancer, Genetic Disorders and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Renal Denervation Market by Product Type (Symplicity, Enlightn, Vessix, Paradise, Iberis, Others), by Technology (Radiofrequency, Ultrasound, Micro-Infusion), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by Product (Mechanical Heart Valve, Tissue Heart Valve, Transcatheter Heart Valve): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.globalhealthcareindustry.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research