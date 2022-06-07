Orthobiologics Market Size Worth 9.66 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.4% CAGR: Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Orthobiologics Market is expected to clock US$ ~9.66 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of arthritis and spinal disorders and rapidly growing geriatric population. According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled "Orthobiologics Market by Products (Viscosupplementation Products, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Allografts, and Stem Cells), Application (Osteoarthritis & Degenerative Arthritis, Spinal Fusion, Fracture Recovery, Soft-Tissue Injuries, and Maxillofacial & Dental Applications), End User (Hospitals & Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research & Academic Institutes, and Dental Clinics & Facilities)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" the orthobiologics market was worth ~US$ 5.44 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Growth Engines

Orthobiologics is a field with high growth potential. These products help avoid surgery by restoring function and helping the body to heal faster. The increasing incidence of sports injuries and the rising number of patients suffering from arthritis and other spine-related disorders are some of the factors that have led researchers to focus on finding treatments for faster recovery. Rising research studies in the field of stem cell are also helping in fueling the growth of orthobiologics market. Companies in the orthobiologics market are focused on continuous research and development activities. For instance, Cerapedics, a private ortho-biologics company is conducting clinical trials for evaluating i-FACTOR Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft in non-instrumented lumbar fusion surgery in elderly patients in Denmark. Such growing research activities are anticipated to propel the orthobiologics market growth.

Restraints

However, there are certain limiting factors hindering the adoption of orthobiologics including limited supply, donor site morbidity, and high cost. Moreover, the potential risk of infection, no osteogenic potential, or potential host rejection are some of the other disadvantages of using orthobiologics. Hence, such disadvantages are limiting the growth of the orthobiologics market to a certain extent.

The global orthobiologics market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Product Segmentation'

Based on product, the orthobiologics market has been segmented into: -

Viscosupplementation Products

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Demineralized Bone Matrices

Bone Morphogenic Protein

Allografts

Stem Cells

Others

Viscosupplementation products held the largest share of the orthobiologics market in 2020. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising geriatric population and joint-related problems, rising incidence of arthritis, and growth in lifestyle-related disorders.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global orthobiologics market has been segmented into: -

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2020. Factors propelling the market growth in this region include the rising geriatric population, rising incidences of sports related injuries, better reimbursement policies, increasing incidence of arthritis, and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Furthermore, dense presence of the prominent players and new product launches have also played a pivotal role in propelling the growth of orthobiologics market in this region.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global orthobiologics market include: -

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Medical Inc

Smith & Nephew

Bone Biologics Corp

Globus Medical

Bioventus

RTI Surgical

Among others

Key Insights

According to the statistics from Stanford Children's Health, in the U.S., ~30 million children and teens participate in some form of organized sports and more than 3.5 million children and adolescents ages 14 years and younger get hurt annually playing sports or participating in recreational activities.

Such a high incidence of sports-related injuries has led to the increasing need for medicines and devices to manage these injuries, which in turn is propelling the growth of the orthobiologics market.

